Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon to Star in Nicholas Stoller’s Upcoming Comedy

Amazon Studios has prevailed in the fierce fight for worldwide distribution rights to a new comedy starring Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon under the orders of Nicholas Stoller.

In addition to starring and directing, the three will also produce through their respective companies: Ferrell with partner Jessica Elbaum through Gloria Sanchez Productions, Witherspoon with partner Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine, and Stoller with his partner. partner Conor Welch through Stoller Global Solutions.

At the moment no specific details about the project have emerged, although it has emerged that it revolves around two weddings that will be held in the same place on the same weekend.

Stoller is currently involved in the production of ‘Platonic’a series that he has created and written for Apple TV+ with his wife, Francesca Delbanco (‘College friends’). Stoller also directs this half-hour-per-episode comedy in which Seth Rogan and Rose Byrne, who previously worked with the filmmaker on the two ‘damn neighbors’They play two former best friends from their youth who try to reconnect after their friendship broke down years ago.

In addition, Stoller has his latest film, ‘bros‘, a comedy that Universal Pictures touts as “the first major studio romantic comedy about two gay men who, maybe, possibly, probably…are destined for love.”

Next we leave you with the trailer of this “intelligent, captivating and sincere comedy about how difficult it is to find another human being with whom to share life” that will hit Spanish cinemas a month later than those in the United States, the next October 28.

Click here to watch it on YouTube.

You can find this and other videos on our dailymotion channel,

or in the section Movie trailers and videos of the web.