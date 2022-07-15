Why did vegan actress Chris Hemsworth stop eating meat? Javi Nieves tells you – Good morning, Javi and Mar!

LChris Hemsworth’s latest film is titled ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ and has already been released in theaters, apparently being little applauded by critics and leaving open the debate about the quality of this production, which has already raised the a whopping $302 million at the box office, a figure worthy of an actor considered one of the most handsome on the planet. Javi Nieves rescued an anecdote from this and said in ‘Buenos Días Javi y Mar’ in fact “it’s a movie I haven’t seen, they’ve told me it’s very bad” to which Mar Amate added “that Natalie Portman comes out, that By the way, the comment is that she is stronger than vinegar”.

But this anecdote is not the only noteworthy one, the announcer told us how Natalie Portmann, who gives life to Dr. Jane Foster in this installment of Marvel revealed an unusual event and an example of how CChris Hemsworth is an example of being a very generous actor with his peers. And it is that he stopped eating meat completely, the time that the filming of his kiss scenes lasted so that “not even the effluvia would reach him” since she is vegan. Something that is worthy of applause, because the actor has a hypercaloric diet where the intake of animal protein is essential, eating it up to 10 times a day to maintain the magnitude of his muscles, a fact that he decided to ignore in support of his partner , who has said this about the consideration that the actor had with her:

“The day we had a kiss scene, I didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan. And he eats meat like every half hour. It’s not something that makes me mad or care, but he was attentive. He was so considerate!” .

Javi told us that he eats “up to 4,500 calories a day, a lot,” To which Mar replied: “what a nice detail of partner, how good, vegetable protein, he must have eaten a lot of tofu” but not before ending by pointing out the following: “Elsa Pataky had a good choice, a man like a wardrobe”.