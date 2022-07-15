Why did Chris Hemsworth stop eating meat to film “Thor” with Natalie Portman?

ANDaustralian actor Chris Hemsworth decided to stop eating meat during the filming of “Thor: Love and Turners”the most recent tape of his character “Thor”as a show of respect to his co-star, Natalie Portmanwho is a self-confessed vegan and whom she kisses on several occasions in the film.

In a radio interview “Capital breakfast with Roman Kemp” for the network Capital FM, Quoted in the Los Angeles Times, Portman gave details of this great gesture by Hemsworth, taking advantage of the premiere of the film, where she plays the investigator Jane Foster.

The day we had a kiss scene, (Chris) didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan. He eats meat like every half hour. And that was so considerate. He was just being considerate. He is a very nice person Natalie Portman

The American actress also participated in the same radio interview TessaThompson, In the role of “Valkyrie” who assured that he did not know anything about this detail, but explained that he thought “really sweet”.

For his part, Portman indicated that “I didn’t even know (Hemsworth) could go very long without meat,” and joked that Chris “eats bison for breakfast. In fact, he eats steak every half hour… so he was being considerate.” For this reason, both actresses assured that they did not find fault with the actor and only praised his respectful behavior.

Although Thompson clarified that Chris is a delightful co-worker, he does get irritable when he’s hungry: “He gets grumpy and ‘hungry,’ but he’s still sweet,” said.

Chris Hemsworth eats 10 times a day

Yes ok, Chris Hemsworth he does not eat a serving of meat every half hour; yes it is a fact that he eats 10 meals a day, about 4 thousand 500 calories a day, to maintain his spectacular physique as the “God of Thunder”, explained the coach Luke Zocki in a video about the actor’s intense training regimen.

For his part, Portman has preferred a vegan diet for several years and has even shared pictures of his diet and its results.