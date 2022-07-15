When will Santiago Ormeño’s debut with Chivas be?

The attacker continues to train separately while waiting for his arrival at the rojiblanco team to become official.

In the Chivas de Guadalajara are waiting for the negotiation for Santiago Ormeño to close as soon as possible so that he can join to the ranks of the squad directed by Ricardo Cadena and with which he fully immerses himself in the dynamics of a team that is in urgent need of triumphs and who will have his chance on Saturday when they visit the TSM to face Santos Laguna.

Since last Tuesday Ormeño has been in the Verde Valle facilities, he first carried out the medical exams on Monday and later he started training, but when everything seemed ready to be presented a problem arose with Eduardo Chofis López, the player who would be the bargaining chip for the transfer to be finalized, since his refusal has delayed the times that were agreed upon.

The problem is that Chofis wants to stay in the Perla Taparía despite the fact that he does not enter into plans, much less the owner Amaury Vergara, who gave the order that he be separated from the campus in 2020, after attending a party that ended in a serious problem for Dieter Villalpando, although this Wednesday the journalist David Medrano aired that López denied having been present at this event.

When will Santiago Ormeño’s debut be?

The days go by and while the arrival of the 28-year-old striker from León is not made official, It is difficult for him to be part of the team that makes the trip to Torreón for the Matchday 3 game on Saturday, July 16 at 7:05 p.m. time of the center of Mexico, for which its debut with the red and white shirt suggests that he will wait at least five more days.

In this case, Ormeño would be appearing for the first time with Guadalajara on Wednesday, July 20 when they receive the Esmeraldas at the Akron Stadium precisely on Matchday 4 at 9:05 p.m. because it should be remembered that two days later they will face the Juventus in Las Vegas and for this reason their match of Date 4 was toured in the middle of the week. So it’s only a matter of days for the scorer to start putting his best qualities into practice with the Guadalajara squad that needs him so much.

