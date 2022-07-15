When is the final event of Fortnite Season 2?

We already know when it will be the end event of the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3called Collision/Impact. Just below we tell you all about the date and the hour of event from the season 2 finale Chapter 3 of Fortnite:

Fortnite Season 2: when is the final event Collision?

The end event of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3, called Collisionwill be held on Saturday June 4, 2022 at a different time depending on our region. Just below we leave you the event dates and times in different Spanish-speaking regions:

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

(peninsula and Balearic Islands): 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. Spain (Canary Islands): 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

(Canary Islands): 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. Argentina , Brazil , Chili Y Uruguay : 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

, , Y : 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. bolivia , Cuba , Dominican Republic Y Venezuela : 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

, , Y : 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. Ecuador , Colombia , Mexico , Panama Y Peru : 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

, , , Y : 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. Costa Rica, The Savior, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua: 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

To witness the event, we will have to be in the game at those dates and times depending on our region. It is recommended to enter half an hour before to avoid queues or login problems. We have known this information thanks to a flag added prior to activation to the Epic Games servers; with a JSON viewer you can see it. This information was later confirmed by Epic Games in a Fortnite blog post.

Official art of the final event Collision in Fortnite

Other data about the final event Collision:

Replay Mode will not be available so the only way to enjoy the event will be in-game.

so the only way to enjoy the event will be in-game. All the players who log in to Fortnite from 06/04/2022 at 16:00 CEST (about six hours before the event) will receive a loading screen and music for free for the lobby.

(about six hours before the event) for the lobby. Themed skins of the event will arrive in the store the days before to the Collision event, as the Mech Weapon Team.

When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 start?

Although nothing is confirmed, the fact that the event takes place on Saturday, June 4 would imply that Season 3 would start the following day, the Sunday June 5, 2022. In this way, Epic Games would have changed its routine of the new seasons of Fortnite during this chapter, starting the new ones on weekends.

In the meantime, we remind you that you have an increasingly limited time to level up to Season Level 200. In our Fortnite guide we help you level up fast so you can get all the Season 2 items: Battle Pass items and Additional Rewards items, including, of course, Doctor Strange and Marauder.

