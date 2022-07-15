What would Fortnite look like on PS1 or Nintendo 64? This amazing demake shows it

The most normal thing is to think about how you can make the graphics of a video game better or more attractive. But there is another current that tries to do just the opposite: take current titles and make them look as if they had come out in the nineties to make your eyes bleed and your heart explode with nostalgia. And, precisely, with this you have to see the video that I bring you here from Fortnite.

The thing is that the content creator known as 12th hour has created a clip andin which Fortnite is seen with an aesthetic very similar to the titles that came out for the PS1 or the original Nintendo 64. In short, it shows what the battle royale of Epic Games if this had come out in the early 90s. I leave you with the clip below so you can freak out in colors and not leave me alone in this endless tsunami of nostalgia:

I’m amazed at the fact that the video in question not only shows custom graphics, but the interface and sound design of the game itself are also tailored to the 90’s. And let me tell you something honestly: If Epic Games released a filter for Fortnite that would make the game look like this I would burst into playing it without thinking twice.

What did you think of all of you? I remind you that this comes from the same guy who made that other video showing what it would look like Fortnite if it had crazy hyper-realistic graphics. You can see it through this other link.