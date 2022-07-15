What will your Ken be like in the new Barbie movie?

the upcoming tape Barbie, from director Greta Gerwig, found his Ken in the famous Ryan Gosling. Or well, at least one of them, because weeks ago it was reported that in the movie live action different variants of the main characters would appear. On the other hand, everything indicates that Gosling and Margot Robbie will be the main versions of Ken and Barbie, being them at the head of the cast. Apart from that, to date there are no precise details about the plot of the film. But at least this week, the actor from Drive Y blade runner 2049 he was kind enough to talk about the enigmatic project; for example, about how much pride you take in his own ‘ken-ergy’.

the gray man (2022)

His recent statements happened during the premiere of the gray man, the action thriller where he shares credits with Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. On the one hand, talking to VarietyRyan Gosling was faced with the question of what it felt like to discover what his hair and wardrobe would be like for Barbie. «[Pensé que] it’s finally happening. This has been going on my whole life,” she replied. And with a certain joking tone, he specified that he was making this film in honor of all the Kens in the world.

“I felt like I was seeing myself. I felt seen. I think a lot of Ken will feel seen when they see this. I have to do it for the Kens. Nobody plays with the Ken«.

Interestingly, thinking of Ryan Gosling as a flesh-and-blood Ken happens in the same movie as the gray man. According to Entertainment Tonight, there is a moment in the film where the character of Chris Evans refers to the character of Gosling as “the Ken doll”. But in real life, such a comparison is not something that bothers the Oscar nominee. “It’s not an insult at all,” he commented during the event. «I’m proud of that. I have that ‘ken-ergy’ that you can feel, obviously«.

Last month several leaked images and video clips began to circulate from the film sets of Barbie. Some photographs portrayed only Margot Robbie in a showy outfit of flared pants. However, there were also materials where it was possible to see Robbie and Gosling together, in brightly colored skating gear. But it seems that such leaks only illustrate the tip of the iceberg, considering all the color and retro vibe that the film promises.

“That’s nothing,” said the actor La La Land. I can’t wait for people to see the movie. That’s all I can say. Otherwise, Mattel will come and put me in a box.”

In any case, Ryan Gosling gave some details about his character, anticipating that it will not be a glamorous Ken with a determined life.

“I think that Ken’s life is even more difficult than the life of the gray man. Ken has no money, he has no job, he has no car, he has no house. He is going through some things », he revealed to Entertainment Tonight (via).

Still on film Barbie scheduled to hit theaters July 21, 2023, courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures. Its cast is complemented by America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Will Ferrell and Emerald Fennell, among others.

the gray mandirected by the Russo brothers, arrives at the Netflix catalog on July 22.