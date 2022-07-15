What to watch today on TV? Friday, July 15, 2022 | TV

hbo max

The comedy of fatherhood, in ‘Blessed patience’

Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard in ‘Blessed Patience’.

Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard star in this comedy that explores the paradox that every parent experiences, moving between endless love for their children and moments when you wish you could kill them. Now in its third season, the series explores not only parent-child relationships, but also how time affects a couple.

9.00 / TVE

Tribute to the victims of covid

The public broadcaster broadcasts the institutional act on all its channels A round of applause for the memory, which, for the third year, pays tribute to people who died from the pandemic and to social and health services. The King and Queen preside over the act that will take place in the Plaza de la Armería of the Royal Palace in Madrid and will be attended by representatives of all State institutions.

14.30 / AMC

‘The unstoppable Will Hunting’

Good Will Hunting. United States, 1997 (122 minutes). Director: Gus van Sant. Cast: Robin Williams, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck.

After carving out a niche for himself on the independent film scene with films like my private idaho Y Drug Store Cowboy, Gusvan Sant allied himself with mainstream Hollywood cinema in this compelling drama, which focuses on a rebellious young man with far above-average intellectual capacity and his strange relationship with a psychologist. Oscar for best original screenplay, written by actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, and another for Robin Williams.

19.00 / Telesport

The World Athletics Championship begins

Hayward Field track in Oregon. Charlie Riedel (AP)

Oregon (United States) hosts the World Championships in Athletics, an essential event for sports lovers until July 25, which will be covered by Teledeporte with morning and evening sessions. A total of 56 Spanish athletes, 34 men and 22 women, will compete in a sporting event that will be narrated by Amat Carceller and José María Rubí and will feature technical comments from the athletes Juan Carlos Higuero, Robert Díez, Carlos Castillejo and Chuso García Bragado. Among the Spaniards who will compete are Eusebio Cáceres, Álvaro Martín, María Pérez, Marc Tur, Adrián Ben, Adel Mechaal, Diego García, Asier Martínez and Mohamed Katir.

19.20 / Movistar VHS

‘Caught in time’

Groundhog Day. United States, 1993 (96 minutes). Director: Harold Ramis. Cast: Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell, Chris Elliott,

Bill Murray couldn’t have done worse on the famous Groundhog Day. A thousand times those fateful 24 hours will be repeated, always the same until he changes his harsh behavior and becomes a man devoted to society. An engaging comedy directed by Harold Ramis (a dangerous therapy) full of funny moments and very well interpreted by its well-known leading couple.

20.30 / The 2

The premieres of Antonio de la Torre, Nicolas Cage and Ryan Gosling, in ‘Días de cine’

The space directed by Gerardo Sánchez will have this week as godmother the producer Beatriz Bodegas, winner of a Goya for late for anger. In addition, the program will focus on the Belgian film Between life and deathstarring Antonio de la Torre and with the participation of RTVE, in addition to the premieres of Pigwith Nicolas Cage, and the unseen agent, with Ryan Gosling. The space will also honor actor James Caan, who died last week.

22.00 / Movistar Premieres

‘Love instead’

Love gets a room. Spain, 2021 (103 minutes). Director: Rodrigo Cortes. Cast: Clara Rugaard, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Magnus Krepper.

The real history of the performance of the play love is looking for an apartment in the winter of 1942 at the Fémina theater in Warsaw, when 400,000 Jews from all over Poland had been confined by the Nazis for more than a year in a narrow ghetto in the middle of the city, it served the always interesting Rodrigo Cortés (Buried) to direct this sensitive and intelligent mix of drama, romance, music and comedy. All supported by seamless cast performances and great production design.

22.00 / Antenna 3

Latest ‘Assaults’ on ‘La Voz Kids’

Juan Perez-Fajardo

After David Bisbal and Aitana, who have already chosen their semifinalists, it is the turn of Sebastián Yatra and Pablo López. Each of their teams has a total of seven components, but at the end of the night only four will manage to reach the semifinal of the program. Yatra and López, helped by their advisers, will be able to choose three of their talents. The public will be responsible for selecting the fourth semifinalist.

22.00 / #0

Second season of ‘Grace’

Actor John Sim plays the tenacious Commissioner Grace in this British police drama that adapts three novels by writer Peter James. Months after his last investigation and with the team trying to recover from his fallout, Roy Grace faces new cases as he tries to come to terms with the tragic disappearance of his wife. Richie Campbell and Rakie Ayola reprise their roles as Sergeant Glenn Branson and Deputy Police Chief Alison Vosper, respectively. Actress Zoe Tapper joins the cast as Cleo Morey, a coroner who will work for and have a relationship with Grace.

22.00 / DMAX

Cannibal or innocent?

Animal Planet

The story told in the documentary The Cannibal in the Jungle begins in 1977, when three scientists entered the jungles of Indonesia to study its native birds. Only one, Dr. Timothy Darrow, returned. Days later, the authorities found another member of the expedition dismembered and practically unrecognizable. The remains of the other victim were never found. Suspicions of cannibalism hovered over Darrow’s case throughout the trial, with the defendant defending his innocence and repeatedly trying to prove that the culprits were jungle savages. No one believed him and he was charged with double homicide. In 2013, the recordings of that day were recovered, a discovery that dynamited everything known about the case to date.

22.05 / The 2

‘Crazy Joan’

Spain, 2001 (112 minutes). Director: Vicente Aranda. Cast: Pilar López de Ayala, Daniele Liotti, Manuela Arcuri, Eloy Azorín.

As Juan de Orduña did in 1942 with Crazy Love, Vicente Aranda turns his attention to one of the most popular episodes in the history of Spain: the life of Juana la Loca. To interpret this difficult character, the director had Pilar López de Ayala, a young actress trained on the set of the series Afterclass and that thanks to her work in this film she obtained the San Sebastián Silver Shell and the Goya for best actress. Excellent setting and careful direction for a truly admirable period film.

22.15 / The 1

‘The blacklist’

Dead pool. United States, 1988 (90 minutes). Director: Buddy van Horn. Cast: Clint Eastwood, Patricia Clarkson, Liam Neeson.

The fifth installment of the killing sprees of Harry Callahan, alias Dirty Harry, develops an effective intrigue set in the world of television. A reporter is involved in a series of crimes that seem to respond to a mysterious order: a list of death threats in which Detective Callahan himself appears. Action and a lot of spectacle.

22.30 / Four

‘Eight Basque surnames’

Spain, 2014 (90 minutes). Director: Emilio Martínez-Lázaro. Cast: Clara Lago, Dani Rovira, Karra Elejalde, Carmen Machi.

This comedy became the highest grossing Spanish film in history (later came The impossible Y Eight Catalan surnames). With a cast that is as balanced as it is brilliant (spectacular as secondary Karra Elejalde and Carmen Machi) and a simple love story (that of a very Andalusian man and a very Basque woman), Emilio Martínez-Lázaro (The Other Side of the Bed) puts together a fun story that skillfully plays with the stereotypes of both autonomous communities.

