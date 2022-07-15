What support has Armie Hammer received from Robert Downey Jr.?

the actor of call me by your name He has had to distance himself from the spotlight. After accusations rained down on him in 2021 for violence, manipulation and abuse towards several women, the Golden Globe nominee suffered a resounding setback in his acting career. A stumbling block that may seem hopeless. However, it seems that not everyone in Hollywood has closed their doors on him. According to recent reports, Armie Hammer currently has the support of the protagonist of Avengers: Endgamehimself Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

According to an anonymous source from Vanity Fairthe support of Downey Jr. was manifested since he will pay for Hammer’s stay in a Florida rehabilitation center for almost six months. Recall that, in June 2021, it was revealed that the actor of Social network he was a patient in an institution designed to treat drug, alcohol and sex addiction. In January of that year, along with all the complaints against her, a series of screenshots circulated on social networks that showed her fantasies of rape and cannibalism. Fantasies exposed by Armie Hammer himself through text messages.

By December 2021, some media reported the end of the thirty-something actor’s rehabilitation. And such reports indicated that he had returned to the Cayman Islands, where his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers and his young children resided. Then months went by with no major news about the Hammer situation. However, it was just a few days ago that an extremely curious rumor was around. Specifically, it was said that the disgraced celebrity worked as a hotel concierge in that Caribbean territory.

Originally, that information was denied by the hotel staff. However, a source Variety claimed this week that Hammer did indeed work at Morritt’s Resort in the Cayman Islands. Not as a janitor, but as a timeshare salesman.

On the other hand, according to the recent exclusive of Vanity Fair, all this unwanted media attention led the Californian to leave the region with his family. He supposedly returned to Los Angeles and it was there that Robert Downey Jr. again came to the rescue.

“Hammer was so besieged by the press in the Cayman Islands that, on Friday, he flew with Chambers and their two young children to Los Angeles to escape scrutiny,” the magazine dictates, based on its anonymous source. “During his stay in the city, Hammer has been staying at a house owned by Downey Jr. and has attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings in Malibu.”

Armie Hammer in call me by your name (2017)

Likewise, Vanity Fair notes that Armie Hammer continues to receive financial help from Robert Downey Jr. It should be noted that a few days ago, it was revealed that Hammer is allegedly bankrupt. Which would be a consequence of the lack of work in the film industry, but also that her wealthy lineage decided to stop giving her financial support.

According to the outlet, representatives for Downey Jr. have not responded to a request for comment.