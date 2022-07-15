What shoes to wear mom jeans with?

The trends in jeans for women propose different alternatives for various dress styles, including mom jeans, which are baggy high-waisted pants, whose versatility has conquered the wardrobes of all users.

This model of jeans woman It was born in the 80s, with looks that became iconic and with celebrities who wore them, such as Julia Roberts or Princess Diana, who used this garment on different occasions.

Now that they are back, it is good to know what shoes to combine them with, so you can wear this garment better. Among the main footwear that you can consider, are:

1. Stilettos

They are the most flattering shoes to wear with this type of jeans. You can use them both barefoot and with socks, being able to play with the colors of this product and the pants, thus creating a contrast between the two.

The secret is to expose the instep and ankle, giving the impression of a more elongated figure. In addition, they will give you a few inches of height.

2. Loafers

This type of footwear is one of the great trends of 2022, as it is ideal when you are looking to create elegant looks for an informal outing or you want to include your mom jeans for your office attire.

Loafers in their updated version, with track soles and in the pastel range, will form appropriate combinations for any event with a casual dress code.

On the other hand, some classic loafers in black, brown, beige or burgundy will go perfectly with your mom jeans, a shirt and a blazer, which will give a jovial touch to your looks to go to work without falling into the informal .

3. White ankle boots

In 2021, boots and ankle boots in all ranges of white were one of the trends that captivated, especially due to the irruption of pastel shades in the middle of winter and the combinations these elements gave rise to.

If you already have them in your closet, you will be interested to know that in 2022 the combinations with this type of women’s jeans and these boots will continue to be among the favorites.

4. Ballerinas

Ballerinas, in combination with pants of this style, help to visually stylize the figure by exposing the ankles and part of the foot.

To wear them with mom jeans, the pants must be folded to elongate the figure. It is better to prefer this shoe finished in tip and in neutral tones. But, if the pants are left unfolded, it is advisable to choose ballet flats with a round toe, in a color that contrasts with the tone of the skin.

5. Sandals

For a natural, no-nonsense look, you can opt for normcore sandals paired with a cotton t-shirt.

If you are looking for something more chic, we recommend you choose sandals in a camel tone to combine with mom jeans, in a washed classic blue tone.

6. Slippers

Comfort is one of the main characteristics that stands out in this type of jeans woman, that’s why sneakers are your best ally to use them on a daily basis. However, you should keep in mind a couple of tricks: avoid those that are too wide and fold under the pants so that they do not shorten your figure.

These are just some of the possibilities offered by your jeans favorites in conjunction with the trends of the moment. Do not stop experimenting and get the most out of them!