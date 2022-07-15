The news skins of dragon ball in Fortnite They will arrive at the end of August. In this news we tell you everything we know and we make our bets. dowhich characters will arrive? Goku, Gohan, Vegeta, trunks…

When do the Dragon Ball skins come out in Fortnite?

According to information collected by NiteStats, a semi-private Discord server focused on leaks and data mining related to Fortnite, Dragon Ball skins will arrive in Fortnite Season 3 at the end of August. This would make some sense, since the premiere of the film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero In the United States it is August 19. In Spain the premiere of this film in cinemas is on September 2.

What Dragon Ball skins will come to Fortnite?

First of all, and as we told you a few days ago, the collaboration of Fortnite and Dragon Ball is confirmed because, with patch 21.20 Added a model and textures of a capsule from the Dragon Ball Capsule Corporation to the game files.

Now, taking into account the supposed release date of the Dragon Ball skins, we understand that, despite practically coinciding with the premiere of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, it would not be a collaboration limited to this film, but rather something more global. It is for this reason that we think that the Dragon Ball characters selected to come to Fortnite would have to be the most popular in the saga. In other words: the Z-Fighters They are the most obvious option. And we also know that, as has happened with the two sets of Naruto skins, The first set of Dragon Ball in Fortnite will be four characters.

Goku obviously has to be there, and it also happens that if Goku is there, Vegeta must be there. Our other two bets, taking into account the idiosyncrasies of Fortnite would be Adult Gohan Y Future Trunks. In this way there would be a pack with four semi-mythical adult characters: the two parents with their two children.

Who knows if, as has happened with Naruto, in the future we will receive new packs with more characters such as mythical villains like frieza, Cell either majin buu if this is successful.

We will not go into detail on backpacking accessories and hang gliding, although we understand that, At a minimum, Goku would have to have the Kinto Cloud and the Nyoi-bō staff as accessories.. And obviously as additional styles all these characters would have to have a Super Saiyan yes/no selector to modify their hair (We remind you that in Fortnite there are no “power levels”; all skins are exactly the same at playable level). Some extra flair with extra clothing beyond her most iconic outfits would be nice; even being able to select between pristine outfits and being ripped and bruised would be a smart choice.

These are our bets and wishes considering everything we know about Fortnite x Dragon Ball. In our Fortnite guide we tell you everything about the new season of the game, including how to get Darth Vader and Indiana Jones.

Sources: NiteStats, Twitter/CrunchyRollFortnite Battle Royale, self-made