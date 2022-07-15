What can we do today in Seville? Leisure plans for this Friday, July 15

Then we leave you several plans that you can do today Friday in Seville.

Guillermo Paneque exhibition in Santa Clara



Espacio Santa Clara hosts until July 17 the exhibition ‘Something else, perhaps, nothing else’, by the Sevillian artist of the 80’s generation Guillermo Paneque. The artist invites you to rediscover this old convent through a set of new works, specifically conceived for the different spaces of the building. It can be visited from Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays and holidays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. Becas Street, s/n.

‘The girl of the group’ in the Marqueses de la Algaba



‘La chica del group’, a stage project by the Rueda/Téllez collective, proposes reviewing and making visible the role of women throughout the history of music, in the face of stereotypes and imposed roles, such as the scarce representation as instrumentalists, the scarcity of female gangs or the hyper-sexualization of the figure of women. The appointment is at the Palace of the Marqueses de la Algaba. Admission is free but you have to reserve it on the municipal website.

‘The last duel’ at the Diputación cinema



Ridley Scott directs ‘The Last Duel’, a film based on a historical episode in French lands, about the confrontation to the death between two knights for the honor of the wife of one of them. The film stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer. It can be seen in the Diputación summer cinema, in a session that begins at 10:15 p.m. Tickets: 4 euros. More information on the web: www.asomatealpatio.es

Appointment with classical composers at the Real Alcázar



The oboist Sarah Roper (soloist of the Royal Symphony Orchestra of Seville) and the pianist Ignacio Torner (Taller Sonoro) recover the music of classical composers such as Clara Schumann and Lili Boulanger, among others, who have traditionally been neglected in the background in the history manuals. The concert will start at 10:30 p.m., but access to the gardens of the Real Alcázar can be done from 9:00 p.m. (Paseo Catalina de Rivera). Admission: 7 euros.