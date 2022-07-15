Wahl Street: the HBO series to understand Mark Wahlberg

all in Wahl Streett. – With the arrival of HBO Max to Mexico, many users had for the first time a look at the channel’s catalog and all the recent productions that seek to keep those subscriptions active. Wahl Street is one of them.

Wahl Street: Lessons from Mark Wahlberg

The work is a documentary series focused on the actor Mark Wahlberg, but within a different facet away from the big screen and that many forget: his life as a businessman. Although from the beginning of his career the actor has been interested in business, being part of multiple advertising campaigns, it has not been until more recently that he has really focused on creating an empire of several companies, generating a fortune much larger than the who win their roles on screens.

We have already mentioned what Wahlberg’s companies are, and those in which he is involved. First of all there are the Wahlburgers hamburgersits automotive group, its clothing brand, a water brand, its production company Closest to the Hole, and Unrealistic Ideas which is precisely what produced this documentary series. In addition to that, the man has bought shares in sports teams, and in general has not stopped in his mission to create an empire.

The series, released just a few months ago, has six episodes in which it follows Wahlberg closely as he makes deals and performs supervisory actions in each of the companies. It also shows how he manages his career along with his work in acting, his impossible exercise routines and his other commitments, thus demonstrating that Mark Wahlberg He is possibly the hardest working man in Hollywood.

Wahlberg He has been recognized since the 90s, when he moved away from music and decided to focus fully on acting, but it was not until the last decade that the man became one of the most profitable in the industry. In 2020, he was the third highest paid actor of the year behind only Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson, with 58 million generated by their papers. However, this is only a minimum of the value that is calculated. According to some reports, the actor is worth up to 300 million dollars, thus being one of the most money he has in Hollywood.