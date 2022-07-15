VIVOLIFE, personal health and wellness discount program

Guatemala. Based on its main characteristic of innovation and a proposal aimed at quality services, Blue Medical has implemented the Discount Program for health and personal well-being, VIVOLIFE.

VIVOLIFE is a personal health and wellness discount program that you can purchase according to your personal, family, or business health needs. The program has a base plan that is VIVOLIFE SILVER, with a cost starting at Q100, which can be complemented with different services, such as VIVOLIFE EMERGENCIES.

VIVOLIFE SILVER: consists of a discount program of up to 80% in medical consultations, 50% in dental health, 30% in laboratory and images, 30% in visual health, 5% in rings and lenses, 15% in emergencies and 5% in pharmacy at Blue Medical.

VIVOLIFE EMERGENCY: is a supplement that includes all the benefits of VIVOLIFE SILVER (discounts of up to 80% on medical consultations, 50% on dental health, 30% on laboratory and images, 30% on visual health, 5% on rings and lenses, 15% in emergencies and 5% in pharmacy) and additionally, emergency coverage in and anywhere where the member is, including ambulance service.

The VIVOLIFE Discount Program can be used from the first day it is purchased, there is no limit to age, condition or medical history, the benefits can be used as many times as necessary, you can include whoever you decide within the plan regardless of relationship (with a minor additional fee) and does not require paperwork at the time of acquisition or use.

All discounts apply to people with and without insurance, who are enrolled in the VIVOLIFE Discount Program and if they have medical insurance, VIVOLIFE is the ideal complement.

The coverage of benefits in the country’s hospital network will soon be expanded to complete the services that Blue Medical currently provides, including hospitalization, operations and procedures, and intensive care, among others. The discount will apply to all VIVOLIFE members.

“With the VIVOLIFE Discount Program, taking care of your health is simpler, providing benefits for all its members. We are convinced that this program will be of great help to take care of your health, since without paperwork you will have discounts on all services, with the best experience of quality and care that Blue Medical offers” concluded Ximena Ortega, Director of VIVOLIFE.

Blue Medical has been characterized for being the most complete medical option in the country and also with its operation in Costa Rica. Without complications and with punctual attention, it provides the service of medical consultations, laboratory tests, Covid diagnostic centers, therapies, medications and emergency care, in the same place.

Counting on medical services, under the care and observation of professionals in more than 24 medical specialties and chronic conditions, both in its clinics, as well as the home care service and video consultations, 24/7 service, more than 500 exams and laboratories, emergency care, online care and pharmacy with home service, in its 21 locations and with coverage in all areas of Guatemala City.

All this confirms that Blue Medical is consolidated in the health area in Guatemala, with a strategy of permanent innovation in all its services and products and continuous expansion, to get closer to its users.

“We are proud to be able to serve Guatemalans, providing facilities specially designed for their comfort and peace of mind, we have highly experienced and capable medical specialists, we use state-of-the-art technology in our laboratories and diagnostic centers, and we have created VIVOLIFE, a of discounts on medical services and personal well-being, so that Guatemalans have the opportunity to have high-quality medical services, at affordable prices and with complete coverage,” confirmed Estuardo Biguria, CEO of Blue Medical.

