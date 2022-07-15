Vasco Barbieri with ‘Portami con te’ tells the surreal story between two boys – The Mohican

Vasco Barbieri with ‘Bring me with you’ tells the story of a boy who, while he is drawing the figure of a girl on a sheet of paper, suddenly comes to life, dragging him with him into his world of paper, inviting him to dance. The dreamy and surreal experience feeds the boy the search for the veracity of that experience, leading him to convince the girl to get out of the sheet to dance with him in real life. The refrain ‘Take me with you’ is sung by both, precisely because both show the same desire: one would like to be part of each other’s world. The piece ends with the impossibility of such a union and the two return to their original reality: he alone as a designer and she as a drawing.

“’Take me’ with you is a request to the music to let you go – Barbieri explains – to unblock you, to start dancing again. A song that invites the imagination to take back the reins of life to discover and discover something else again ”.

The video clip of ‘Portami con te’ has a surreal setting: the video opens with a drawing that becomes reality and starts the dances. The figures of the characters stand out against a dark background, as if they emerge from a hidden unconscious in which the singer’s past and present converge. Everything comes alive and the characters dance to the music. In the video, four figures of women stand out, each representing an aspect of love: Agape (disinterested, immense, boundless love, used in Christian theology to indicate the love of God) who, veiled, witnesses the development of the feast up to letting go of the flow of enthusiasm; Filia (sentimental love, the one that is established in a relationship of complicity and friendship) which initially appears turned away, she gets to dance in an uninhibited way but, at the end of the song she returns to hold back as if she didn’t want to get too upset; Eros (the carnal love of giving and taking) who, in his eventuality, appears in a winking way, taking off his gloves and provocatively singing the song; Storage (parental love, belonging, stereo in Greek means ‘to love tenderly’), on the other hand, holding a dog, represents the house and attends with a reassuring smile. The video closes with Filia, a figure in the red hat, who turns her face to indicate how the distinctions must be respected and therefore returns to being just a drawing. The singer reacts by turning towards the camera with a puzzled look that expresses his having tried but, at the same time, his desire to never give up.

Vasco Barbieri was born on 6 August 1985. Following a coma that made him lose his memory of his early years, on 30 April 1993 he wakes up to a new life. The coma causes severe damage to his sight, to which he reacts by compensating with the sense of hearing, developing its sensitivity until he “sees the frequencies”. The piano, therefore, becomes his refuge to invent his world and he deepens learning it with private lessons and then following a summer course in music theory and practice at a Summer Camp in Ohio. The classical high school and an acting course are the first tools he uses to understand the reality in which he is back. However, many questions remain unanswered: he therefore graduated in Philosophy, through which he develops a propensity for the power and musicality of the word. He deals with information technology and web communication, refining an image approach in the communication of contents. His fixed points then become his grandfather’s musical keyboard, a notebook of thoughts and the computer keyboard. It is precisely in these years that the author’s research on the essence of communication has resulted in a concept album entitled ‘The Turtle’, written in English and released on 25 September 2020: it tells the development by ear of the artist in a world that tends more and more to graphic communication.

Vasco Barbieri’s songs convey the emotions of the poet-writer’s soul and his ‘holistic’ philosophy, showing his artistic and human side that has made him one of the most interesting promises of Italian music exported abroad. Given the lockdown due to Corona Virus, he uses the opportunity to enroll in a classical music school, Aimart, where he studies composition, classical piano and singing. On June 4, 2021, his latest single ‘Hey’ with the related video was awarded the Resilience Award at the XIV Edition 2021 of the International Social Clip Festival ‘Tulips of Black Silk’ “for having been able to enhance the resilience capacity belonging to human nature and having interpreted and transmitted, in a dreamlike key, a wish for “awakening” essential for the rebirth and inclusion of each individual “.