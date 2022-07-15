Unrecognizable. The children of ‘Jurassic Park’ 29 years after the premiere. impact

Recently one of the most emblematic films in history returned to the big screen, it is Jurassic World Dominion, this film was responsible for completing the trilogy that began seven years ago directed by Colin Trevorrow. Now, the film starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard has hit us by bringing back three iconic actors from the famous Jurassic Park saga: Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum.

Although the fans were moved and relived after 30 years the meeting of the paleobotanist Ellie Sattler, the paleontologist Alan Grant and the mathematician Ian Malcolm, they could not help but remember the children of the popular saga: Joseph Mazzello and Ariana Richards who were in charge of giving life to Tim and Lex Murphy in Jurassic Park in 1993, more than 29 years ago, Mundo Deportivo reviews on its website.



Ariana Richards

At that time both were very young, with only 13 years Ariana Richards played the granddaughter of the owner of the park, John Hammond, while Joseph Mazzello, was 10 years old. Currently, both look unrecognizable and have focused on their careers. Ariana, after the great success of Jurassic Park, continued her acting career participating in productions such as: ‘The Princess’s Horse’, ‘Broken Silence’ or the sequel ‘The Lost World: Jurassic Park’, as well as appearances in series like ‘The Golden Girls’ or ‘Empty Nest’. But, although she was not doing badly in the film industry, Richards decided to leave acting in 2013 and decided to start in the art world. Currently she is 42 years old, she owns an art gallery in Portland (Oregon).



Joseph Mazzello

For his part, Mazzello continues to develop his career in Hollywood, the 38-year-old actor has participated in various films such as: ‘The force of illusion’, ‘GIJOE: Revenge’ or even in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, playing John Deacon , bassist for Queen. The truth is that, although both actors have taken different paths, they continue to succeed in what they have proposed so far.

Jurassic Park, one of the most popular movies of all time

Released in 1993, Jurassic Park is an American science fiction film directed by Steven Spielberg.. The plot is based on the homonymous novel by Michael Crichton. It has become one of the most successful films of all time, being one of the highest-grossing films in history and a milestone in the use of digital effects for filmmaking.

It won three Oscars, including Best Sound, Best Sound Effects, and Best Visual Effects.