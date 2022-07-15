Try not to smile before you see what Ben Affleck’s daughter looks like today

Ben Affleck is an American actor, director, producer and screenwriter where in 1997 he received the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. He is also known for his romance with the American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, with whom he is having an affair after 20 years. Before reuniting with the diva from the Bronx, he had three children with Jennifer Garner, and this is what Violet Anne looks like today.

The 49-year-old actor began to be one of the most prominent in Hollywood after having starred in the successful film ‘Armaggedon’ in 1998, ‘Shakespeare’ in the same year and ‘Pearl Harbor’ in 2001. However, he began to have alcohol problems two years later and the career of Ben Affleck he began to have serious problems and that is why he decided to dedicate himself to directing several films that had good reviews in the environment.

Ben Affleck, actor and director. source file

Since last year, the rumor began to sound loud that Ben Affleck He had met again with Jennifer Lopez, who was his girlfriend in the early 2000s. The actors could be seen together and months later they ended up confirming their romance. Even the former Batman and the Bronx Diva were married in a secret celebration and bought a luxurious mansion in Los Angeles.

Ben Affleck and JLo. Source Instagram @benaffleckofficial_

Before his romance with Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck He was married to actress Jennifer Garner with whom he had three children. One of them is Violet Anne who is 16 years old and is one of the closest to the 52-year-old singer. Unlike her parents, he has decided to have a profile away from the flashes and does not have social networks either.

Violet Anne, the 16-year-old daughter of Ben Affleck. Source Instagram @hollywoodstarkids

One of the favorite activities of the daughter of Ben Affleck is playing sports and riding horses with his father. Currently, Violet Anne lives with Jennifer Garner, but she divides her agenda to share an agenda with the actor and also with Jennifer Lopez, where she also has a great relationship with the singer’s children.