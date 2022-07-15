Travis Barker returns to stage after health scare, Kourtney Kardashian participates in Khloe Kardashian’s baby news

Ads

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian at a Machine Gun Kelly concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on July 13, 2022. Christopher Polk / Shutterstock

Come back! With the help of friend Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker made a surprise appearance on stage following his health problems late last month.

Barker, 46, performed on drums during the rapper’s Mainstream Sellout tour show in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 13. According to Page Six, the drummer played “Tickets to My Downfall” and “Bloody Valentine” while his wife Kourtney Kardashian encouraged him in the crowd. (Kelly’s girlfriend Megan Fox was also in the audience.)

“There is a person I grew up idolizing with and befriended and believed in me. And I never wanted to play on a song he and I created again. Travis Barker of Los Angeles, make some noise for him tonight, ”Kelly, 32, told the crowd before Barker’s entrance.

The Ohio native added, “You know, a funny fact is that Travis shouldn’t be playing drums right now, but guess what he’s doing here? Play the drums right now! Trav, I know we agreed on a song, but I would have regretted it if I hadn’t asked you to play “another song”.

Barker’s collaboration with Kelly marks the Blink-182 member’s first performance since he was hospitalized for pancreatitis. Us Weekly confirmed on June 28 that Barker was hospitalized in an ambulance at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

The California native later talked about how he “developed excruciating pain” after a routine endoscopy with Kardashian, 43.

“During the endoscopy, a very small polyp was removed in a very sensitive area, usually managed by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” he wrote via Instagram on July 2. “This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am very, very grateful that with an intensive treatment I am currently much better ”.

Even the reality star, who married Barker in May, broke her silence about the “scary and emotional week” for the family. “Our health is everything and sometimes we take it for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I underwent routine endoscopy together and he had severe and life-threatening pancreatitis, ”she shared her statement on Instagram the same day. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support.”

Ahead of Barker’s triumphant return to the stage on Wednesday, news has come that Kourtney’s sister Khloé Kardashian is expecting her second child from former Tristan Thompson via surrogate. “We can confirm that True will have a brother who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful for the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing, ”a representative of the 38-year-old co-founder of Good American shared with us. “We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so Khloe can focus on her family.”

At the time, a source noted that the former couple “had not been back together” prior to the arrival of their son. According to the insider, Khloé and Tristan, 31, “haven’t spoken since December” unless it’s their 4-year-old daughter True.

The source also confirmed that child no. 2 was conceived before Thompson’s paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols, which first made headlines in December 2021.

