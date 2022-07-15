‘Top Gun: Maverick’ already surpassed Titanic at the box office

The movie ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has already surpassed ‘Titanic’ as the highest grossing premiere in the history of Paramount Pictures studios in the United States.

For the time being, the film starringr Tom Cruise managed to pocket 601 thousand 9 million dollars in American theaters vs. 600 thousand 7 million that ‘Titanic’ raised in 1997according to data from the specialized portal Box Mojo Office.

Titanic slowly sinking before Tom Cruise

Although it is true that the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio has been re-released on subsequent occasions and, if cumulative billing is taken into account, would reach 659.3 million.

In addition, this cinema classic that is now turns 25 is listed as the third most successful film of history with a total collection of 2 billion dollars worldwide.

For its part, this second installment of ‘Top Gun’ already has 1.19 billion dollars in revenue global since it premiered on May 27.

The impact of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ among his followers and in the press dedicated to Hollywood hIt has been such that the film still attracts a good number of spectators to cinemas on a weekly basis and experts question whether it has marked a turning point in the ‘return to normality’ of the industry after the pandemic.

And it is that the interest of the spectators for this tape did not fall in spite of the fact that the premiere was scheduled for 2019 and covid-19 will throw these plans overboard and disrupt the initial date.

Thus, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ continues to break records, after in early June it also became the highest grossing film of the entire career of Tom Cruise in the US.

Until then, the most lucrative film of iperformer in the North American country had been “War of the Worlds, without a doubt Top Gun: Maverick is a worldwide success.