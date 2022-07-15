Tom Hanks is honest: ‘The Da Vinci Code was commercial nonsense’

Tom Hanks he is clear about which are his best films. The actor, who will soon release ElvisHe has always been honest with his blockbusters and more personal tapes, explaining which are the ones that have generated the most interest as an interpreter. Now, in an interview with New York Times goes Expressconfirms what many fear: despite the enormous blockbuster of The Da Vinci CodeTom Hanks confess that she is stupid cathedral.

The Da Vinci Code directed by Ron Howard and based on the best seller by Dan Brown, was the cinematographic part of a commercial phenomenon that co-starred with Audrey Tautou. Premiered in 2006in the midst of a fever for archaeology, occult history and novels in which the Templars and other sects tried to take over the world through different occult methods, the film spawned other sequels based on Brown’s novels, although each time with less luck and pull among the public. Hanks, who played Robert Langdon, is not satisfied with his role in the saga.







“God, that was a commercial enterprise. Yeah, those Robert Langdon sequels were dumb.. The Da Vinci Code she was a fool. I mean, Dan Brown, God bless him, says: ‘There is a sculpture somewhere in Paris! No, it’s over there. Do you see how a cross is formed on a map?’ Well, it’s kind of a cross’. They’re typical treasure hunts and they’re as accurate to history as the James Bond movies are to espionage,” Hanks continues with a laugh. “But really, it was as cynical as a crossword puzzle. When we did them we all knew we had to offer fun, “he concluded without cutting himself off.

“ There is nothing wrong with commercial cinema, as long as it is good. But those movies were silly

“And I repeat, there is nothing wrong with commercial cinema, as long as it is good. But when we did the third, Hellit was shown that they were not so good”, he continued assuring that, even so, it allowed him the opportunity to visit places and museums in unusual ways. In fact, the actor remembers that changed his pants at the Louvre at night, right in front of the Mona Lisa. In addition, he turned 40 during the filming, something he will never forget. Although it is a saga criticized by the public and critics, the truth is that the first installment raised more than 767.8 million dollars, with a sequel, angels and demonswhich totals 490.8 million. Hell, the last of the trilogy, failed to exceed 219 million. Attempts have been made to revive the saga through series such as Dan Brown: The Lost Symbol, but was canceled in the first season. Hanks has been lucky with movies like finch on AppleTV+.



