Tom Cruise and the power of a decent blue suit

mike marsland

In the blue suit he wore in 2011 Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011) broke the internet. On Twitter they constantly asked him to reveal where he had acquired it. In 2015, for the New York premiere of Mission Impossible: Rogue Nationwore a navy blue suit by Giorgio Armani, and another when he debuted jack reacher in 2016.

Why is the actor so enamored with the cobalt and navy suits? The answer could be found in this humble color is one of the most versatile clothing options, beating even black and brown suits. It’s anything but boring: you can wear it with brown or black Derbies; looks great with a pink or yellow shirt. Blue —and navy blue in particular— is such a fancy color that matches most hair and skin tones. In case of need, is formal enough to attend a meeting from the board of directors (with a tie, of course), to a summer wedding or even a funeral. Furthermore, as Cruise has shown, you can wear a blue suit at any time of the year, cold or hot.

In the meantime, just look at other stylish celebrities to see how flexible a blue suit can be. A$AP Rocky wears his with Derbies, polka dot ties and pearl necklaces, and he also has a short navy blue suit. David Beckham is more traditional, pairing them with a tie in the same shade of blue (usually from Ralph Lauren), while Josh O’Connor, who gets his big-button tailored suits from Steven Stokey Daley, wears them big and square silhouette.

Do you have a wedding in site? A summer party at the office? Do like Tom Cruise and wear blue.