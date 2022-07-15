This is what the giant truck that Adam Sandler bought looks like

This is the Cadillac Escalade, the most luxurious SUV of the American firm. The truck has a 420 hp engine that allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. This vehicle is used by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Impossible not to impress your followers with this acquisition. Find out more!

Adam Sandler is, without a doubt, one of the actors who generates the most diverse opinions in the show. Whatever the opinion of each one, the American hardly goes unnoticed in a movie discussion, and his face is known by children and adults. Where if there is unanimity, it is in the fascination generated, after discovering the millionaire acquisition of the actor.

This is the Escalade, Cadillac’s largest SUV. This vehicle has extreme elegance on the outside. Regarding its interior, it has 8 extremely comfortable seats and a total of three curved OLED screens that combined add up to 38 inches. In addition, synthetic leather and other soft semi-aniline leather finishes are used.

Under the hood rests a 6.2-liter V8 engine with 420 hp that has the possibility of disabling half of the cylinders, in order to save fuel. It has a 10-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. All this allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds.

Adam Sandler aboard his Cadillac Escalade

This truck is chosen by various celebrities throughout the world. As far as football is concerned, Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo appeared on board this American vehicle. It is unknown exactly when he acquired the SUV, but the truth is that he had to spend $106,000 to drive it on American streets.

To continue the path of the Cadillac, Adam Sandler also has a DTS, another very popular car from the American firm. Apparently, the actor not only likes that his image does not go unnoticed on the big screen, but also wants to be noticed on the streets, with a huge truck.