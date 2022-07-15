This is what John Connor’s actor looks like today in the movie Terminator 2

If the name Edward Furlong doesn’t ring a bell, you may immediately remember him from his role as John Connor in Terminators 2 and Danny Vinyard in American History X. Becoming a major child movie star and rubbing shoulders with the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Meryl Streep, Ed Norton and Liam Neeson.

After battling drug addiction, now the actor, at 44, announced that he is ready to get his life back on track. and what now He has been sober for four years.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Edward Furlong admitted that “I didn’t have too many people to take care of me, and they let me do whatever I wanted.” This in reference to his rise to fame when he was just a teenager.

According to him, addiction started with marijuana and alcohol, and then it turned into cocaine.

“When he was high, he hung out with other people. He just drank and partied. Suddenly, I felt that she was with people and that she fit in somehow. That’s how it started,” she explained.

Edward Furlong went on to say the following. “I was injecting lots and lots of heroin, methamphetamine, smoked DMT all time. It was like that all day. It’s amazing that he’s still alive, he was on edge.”

“You can get out of this, but it’s difficult”

He also added, “I overdosed, but that’s the cycle. Once you get in, it’s very hard to see a way out. That’s what I’d like people to understand that You can get out of this, but it’s difficult.”

Now, however, Edward Furlong says that “I don’t drink anymore and I don’t wonder what I did last night either. There are so many amazing things and reasons why I do. I hope to continue like this”.

Get sober, said it was “the best thing I’ve ever done.” And what is now focusing on repair professional relationships that he ruined when he was addicted to drugs.

“I screwed up with so many people when I was addicted, regaining the trust of the people who work with you when you have failed so much It’s a long process”, he shared. “It’s like the friendship that emerges after a bad breakup: people are learning to trust me again. It’s great and things are starting to get going slowly again.” She finished in the middle.

