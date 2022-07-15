This is the unthinkable sum that Jennifer Lopez earns per year and will leave you speechless

Jennifer Lopez is an actress, singer-songwriter, dancer, producer, designer and businesswoman, all these activities have been adding money to her entire fortune. She is the second daughter of Puerto Rican parents, born in the Bronx neighborhood of New York, United States, she has a younger sister named Lynda and an older sister named Leslie. Much is currently being said about her relationship with Ben Affleckbut little is known of his heritage.

Since Jennifer Lopez He met Ben Affleck again, the cameras have never stopped following them, every step they take and every new activity they carry out attracts the attention of the media. Now they have bought a mansion to move in together and have their children with them.

Jennifer Lopez He began his career at the end of the 90s, being 1999 the year in which he would release his first album “On the 6”, since that year Jlo has continued to publish music and make collaborations with great artists, which has allowed him to make a name for himself. fortune millionaire who shares with the actor Ben Affleck.

In addition to his musical career Jennifer Lopez She is part of the big screen in Hollywood where she shares cameras next to great actors and actresses, proving that singing is not her only talent, since acting is in her blood. As if this were not enough Jennifer Lopez not only stands out in music and on television but also in the world of fashion, as she is also a fashion designer. All these businesses have served Jennifer Lopez to keep adding zeros to your fortuneThis makes her a great businesswoman.

The artist is also a model and creator of several perfumes with her brand, within the fragrance market. Jennifer Lopez She has proven to be a strong and powerful woman. This led her to be chosen as the most powerful woman on the planet by People magazine. The Times also named her one of the most influential people in the world.

How much is the fortune of Jennifer Lopez?. Since she started her career Jlo, she has stood out in the world not only for her music but for being an actress, model and businesswoman because of this and over the years the singer and actress has accumulated a fortune millionaire which according to Forbes points out that the fortune de Jlo amounts to about 400 million dollars, just in 2019 he added 55 million dollars to his assets. However, this fortune has been increasing since he returned with his ex Ben Affleck Well, together they are one of the most millionaire couples in Hollywood.