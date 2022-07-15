This is the Beverly Hills mansion that Leonardo DiCaprio put up for rent for $32,500

The Californian actor Leonardo Dicaprio47, decided to rent out the spectacular mansion he owns in the Beverly Hills area.

The property, for which you paid $9,900,000 dollars in 2021 and was built in 1936, it was released for rent by $32,500 dollars per month.

According to the technical sheet, released by various media specialized in the sale of real estate, the house of the protagonist of ‘The Revenant’ has an extension of 5,000 square feetwith five bedrooms, with five full bathrooms and one half bathroom.

It also has a hall, a kitchen, a breakfast room, a dining room, a living room, a main room, a bar, a garage for one vehicle, among other rooms.

The living area is extremely cozy (The Grosby Group)

The kitchen is semi-open and quite spacious. It is equipped with brown cabinets, high-end appliances, and a central island that can function for food preparation, but also as a breakfast nook.

The kitchen is open and very spacious (The Grosby Group)

The main bedroom has room for a large bed and a living room. It also has a very large dressing room, as well as a bathroom with a double vanity, a toilet, a bathtub and a walk-in shower.

The main bedroom is quite spacious (The Grosby Group)

Outside, on his lot 0.27 acresenjoys a patio, a bonfire, a swimming pool with its respective spa area, a lawn area, a guest house, among other amenities.

The garden area has a large refreshing pool (The Grosby Group)

