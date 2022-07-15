This is a joke – The Day

New Zealand director Taika Waititi has a particular sense of humor with which he impregnates his films. His most celebrated work, Jojo Rabbit, gives a good account of this. Not only did it earn him an Oscar for his adapted screenplay, but it also gave comedy a twist. He practiced the same humorous touch in the previous installment of the Marvel hero Thor (Thor: Ragnarok), to which Thor: Love and Thunder is now added.

On many occasions it is difficult to confirm whether these brushstrokes of satire and grace constitute genius or absurdity. In my particular case, I can at most recognize that ability to introduce mockery and irony with meaning in just a handful of sequences. However, for a feature film that exceeds two hours in length and with an obvious load of action and adventure, these hilarious touches are insufficient baggage.

What is evident is the absence of any transcendental claim. Waititi laughs even at himself and turns into irreverence what other filmmakers would treat as cult dogmas. In that sense, he is grateful that he does not take himself seriously and that his film is raised as a great joke that, as such, must fit. A great joke that everyone wants to participate in, as is the case with the famous actor Matt Damon, whose parody performance does not even appear in the credits. The director has organized a party and allows his friends to sneak in to have a laugh.

In fact, its protagonist, Chris Hemsworth, has not tired of repeating during the promotion period that «Thor: Love and Thunder is the movie that a 7-year-old boy would make», a circumstance that Waititi himself acknowledged in another interview, stating that raised the shooting “from the result of focus groups made to six-year-old children”, expressly stating that “after six months on the recording set, you realize that it was fun when it was recorded, but it does not necessarily make sense include it all in the final version of the feature film.

They themselves have put their finger on the problem. It is a children’s tape. Perhaps for some people this assessment is not objectionable, but in my opinion it has a devastating effect on that part of the film that aspires to offer an action and adventure narrative. He often falls into ridicule and, when that happens, there is no turning back, no matter how witty or funny certain scenes are.

The God of Thunder yearns to find inner peace, but his tranquility will be interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To deal with this threat, Thor enlists help, including from his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster who, to the hero’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer. They embark on a cosmic adventure in which they will have to discover the mystery behind the revenge of the “Butcher of Gods” and stop him before it’s too late.

Chris Hemsworth brings the popular Marvel character to life again, playing him nine times, between his own saga and the rest of the titles associated with The Avengers and other superheroes. He has a filmography marked by interpretations of intrepid and muscular types and, although here he fulfills his role, the blur marked by the director blurs his acting work to a certain extent.

In addition to those who do not officially appear in the credits, the rest of the cast is completed with great stars, including Natalie Portman (winner of the golden statuette for Black Swan and interpreter of several essential titles of the Seventh Art), Christian Bale (one of the most skillful and talented actors of his generation, also an Oscar winner for The Fighter) and Russell Crowe (awarded the same award for Gladiator, and outstanding figure of the late 1990s and early 2000s). They are joined by Tessa Thompson (Creed, Chiaroscuro) and Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World). As I have stated in the preceding lines, all of them have collectively participated in this joke made into a movie, whose original version also contains the voices of Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel and Taika Waititi himself.