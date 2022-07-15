They order the opening of documents in the case of Roman Polanski

Los Angeles California

A California appeals court ordered the unsealing of some documents in the criminal case against renowned film director Roman Polanskywho has been on the run since pleading guilty to having sex with a 13-year-old girl decades ago, a California prosecutor announced.

The court ordered the release of the probation transcript for Roger Gunson, who was the original prosecutor in the Los Angeles County case, the county district attorney’s office said.

WITHOUT DETAILS

However, there was no immediate word on when the documents would be made public.

the agent of Polansky in Los Angeles, Jeff Berg, did not return a call seeking comment.

But Harland Braun, the attorney for Polanskytold the Los Angeles Times that his client was “very pleased” with the order from the Second District Court of Appeals.

PolanskyThe 88-year-old, who won an Oscar for best director for “The Pianist” (“The Pianist”) in 2003, remains at large after pleading guilty in 1977 to having illegal sex with a minor and fleeing from the United States to France on the eve of the sentence the following year.

France, Switzerland and Poland have all rejected US extradition requests and he continues to be feted in Europe, winning praise and working with major players.

However, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences stripped him of his membership in 2018.

THE CASE

During the trial of Polanskythe victim stated that during a photo session at Jack Nicholson’s house in March 1977, when the actor was not at home, Polansky he gave her champagne and part of a sedative pill and then forced her to have sex over her objections. The girl herself said that she didn’t fight him because she was afraid of him, but then her mother called the police.

However, in a 2010 interview with CNN, the victim, Samantha Geimer, said she thought the judge in the case Polansky I had been dishonest with him.

In 2017, Geimer appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom to ask a judge to close the case, calling it a “40-year sentence” imposed on both her and the director. The request was denied.

REQUEST GRANTED

The office had opposed releasing the material for years, but rescinded its objection earlier this week, saying it was heeding Geimer’s wishes.

“Finally, after decades of waiting, the victim’s request was granted and her voice was heard,” the prosecutor’s office said in its Wednesday statement.

“We are pleased that the appeals court agrees with both the victim and our office on the need for transparency,” prosecutor George Gascon said in the statement.

According to the statement from the prosecutor’s office, Geimer was notified of the decision and was grateful, saying “it’s never too late to do the right thing.”