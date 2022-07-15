there are already more than 200 million active nodes

Well, it seems that, indeed, users did need smart tags to find things in the Real World™.

I was saying a few months ago, right here on Andro4all, that Apple AirTags and Samsung SmartTags weren’t much use, and as always time has given and taken away reasons so now I am forced to pick up cablebecause the colleagues at 9to5Google tell us that indeed, at least the Samsung SmartTags, they are a success for the South Korean giant.

In fact, it is that Samsung itself has confirmed that in their SmartThings network they already accumulate more than 200 million “nodes” to help find lost devices and things with the Galaxy SmartTags, numbers unthinkable a while ago when these tags were introduced to a not inconsiderable price of 39 euros which made them dangerously unattractive.

Y success must be recognized because the market has spokendespite the fact that in our analysis we already warned that they were useful but limited, and that its price was quite far from what most would be willing to pay so in the end it was a keyring with location functions.

Nothing is further from reality, since Samsung has sold its smart tags like hot cakes also getting huge benefits, and to show the button of the figures, which from Suwon set in over 100 million SmartTags registered in the last year alone. Unthinkable, especially since they have stopped giving them away with their ‘flagship’…

SmartThings Find keeps growing, and that a network like this grows makes it more and more usefulbecause these labels are not actually as smart as it seems, nor do they have their own connectivity, but rather they have a chip that serves as a beacon and communicates with smartphones or other nearby devices that are connected to the SmartThings Find network to indicate their position and that they transmit it.

Thus, the more than 200 million nodes make it possible for us to find practically any Samsung deviceboth mobile phones and tablets or headphones, as well as things that have a SmartTag attachedat virtually any time and Anywhere in the worldso this is indeed a good achievement to celebrate.

Such success was not expected due to its prices and the limited technology, which requires a smartphone near the lost device, but the truth is that Apple’s AirTags and Samsung SmartTags are showing that users do want them.

The other giant in contention, Apple, which has a similar network known as ‘Find My’ spoke in 2021 of “hundreds of millions of Apple devices” connected, but the truth is that from Cupertino they had never offered us more specific data. Obviously, considering its age and penetration, Apple’s network is likely to be substantially larger than Samsung’s.

And actually, to complete the drawing, the big improvement they so badly need ‘Find My’ What ‘Smart Things Find’ is that they open to devices of other brandssomething that Apple has already explored and that we hope Samsung will also announce in the near future, without the need wait for Google to raise its own network taking advantage of the power of the native app Find my device that you have on Android and launching your own labels at the same time made by Google.

If it is that his thing would be a universal network, but we already know that it is always more complicated…!

