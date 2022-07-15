The US Secret Service deleted messages from the day of the assault on the Capitol

The United States Secret Service, the body charged with protecting among others to the president of the country, deleted text messages sent on January 5 and 6, 2021, the latter the date of the assault on the Capitol by thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021).

A letter from the Department of Homeland Security sent this Thursday to the US House of Representatives committee investigating the events of January 6 indicated that the messages they were wiped from the system as part of a device replacement program.

The letter explains that the messages were deleted shortly after the Office of the US Inspector General to demand documentation of the electronic communications carried out by the Secret Service as part of its evaluation of the events that occurred in the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Last week, the director of the Secret Service, James Murray, announced that he will leave the position at the end of the month, and the local press revealed that he will go to work for the Snapchat social network company.

Murray will retire from the force on July 30 after 27 years of service, three of them as director since he was appointed to that position in May 2019 by then-President Donald Trump.

For her part, the White House spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, said at a press conference that Murray’s departure has been in the works for months and that it has nothing to do with the controversy that has surrounded to the Secret Service during the last days in relation to his actions on the day of January 6, 2021.

In late June, a former Trump White House employee He told the committee investigating the assault on the Capitol that the former president ordered the driver of his limousine to go to the headquarters of Congress and that when he refused, the then president tried to take control of the wheel.

Anonymous sources have been denying this fact to the press since the very moment of the statement and assure that the Secret Service is in a position to give testimony under oath denying what was told by the former employee, something that for the moment has not happened.