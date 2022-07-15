The unexpected relationship between Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson and Johnny Depp

After passing through Stranger Things where he put himself in the shoes of Eddie Munson, Joseph Quinn is living his best moment. This character, in just one season, became the public’s favorite but also broke his hearts after his death at the end of the new season.

In the fourth season of Stranger Things, the inhabitants of Hawkins are recovering from recent events but must once again face a villain who grows up in the Upside Down. The new faces of the cast of characters are Argyle, Chrissy, Jason, Vickie and Eddie, the latter being the one that stood out the most in the season.

Eddie Munson is one of the most beloved characters. from Stranger Things

Leader of the Hellfire Club, lover of heavy metal and outcast of the town, the character of Joseph Quinn joins the group made up of Steve, Dustin and company to defeat Vecna. But after an epic musical scene, the young man meets his end in the most heroic way possible.

Having listened to Metallica and played Master of Puppets non-stop was not enough to interpret the metalhead most loved by the public and it was Joseph Quinn who revealed that Johnny Depp has been a huge inspiration to him, especially his work on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. “I love Captain Jack Sparrow.” “I think it’s a brilliant performance by Johnny Depp and I stole little bits that I think I put into Eddie,” he said.

Captain Jack Sparrow inspired Joseph Quinn.

No matter how much admiration you have Joseph Quinn to Johnny Depp, it is clear that it was definitely the music that played the main role in getting into this peculiar character and with a culture that touched the hearts of the fans.