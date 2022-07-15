The third signing of Cruz Azul for this Opening 2022 is just details of becoming official

Gonzalo Carneiro is, except for a last-minute setback, the second signing of Cruz Azul after Carlos Rotondi. The Uruguayan striker would be traveling to Mexico City this Friday to undergo the respective medical exams at the La Noria facilities before signing his bond with the sky-blue team.

However, the discharge chapter has many edges these days for Diego Aguirre’s side. And it is that Alonso Escoboza is only details away from becoming the third signing in this transfer window despite the fact that it is not a request from the Uruguayan coach but rather a whim from Jaime Ordiales.

This was announced by TUDN reporter Adrián Esparza Oteo, who has closely followed the development of events. “How is the issue of Alonso Escoboza going? I know that the neg has been longociation, but literally that’s what they told me, they are “little details” away from incorporating him into the team.“wrote the communicator on his Twitter account.

Escoboza finds himself without a team after Necaxa and Club América turned their backs on him. The numbers and performance of the winger have not been up to par in recent seasons, but Jaime Ordiales would have found a good “spoiled” in the defender to serve as a link between the locker room and the sports management.

favors?

According to information published days ago by the column El Francotirador, from the newspaper Récord, the signing of Escoboza by Cruz Azul is more of a favor that Ordiales would do to the player’s representative, with whom he maintains a close relationship. The rumor snowballed after it became known that Diego Aguirre is not even aware of who the player is, so it is an arrangement of favors rather than a strictly sporting issue.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Vamos Azul allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!