the text and the translation
Ellie Goulding presents today Easy Lover. A highly anticipated return that comes after the album at the top of all charts Brightest Blue two years ago.
Easy Lover is written and produced in collaboration with the legendary Greg Kurstin And Julia Michaels.
The new single also benefits from the participation of Big Seanone of the biggest names in rap, known for collaborating with the likes of Justin Bieber and Nicky Minaj.
Here is the official video of the song
Text Easy Lover Ellie Goulding
It was never easy, lover
When you’ve given all you had to each other
And then every time, it’s harder to recover
We’re only young, we’re only young
It was never easy, lover
I just wanted you to pull for me closer
Yet you always seemed to go even further
We are only young, we are only young
And I’ve been walking in a straight line, finding this again
But every time I leavе you pull me back in
Easy lover
Keep it cool on me
Don’t bе cruel to me
‘Cause I know you’ve done it before
Easy lover
Keep it cool on me
Give it all to me
‘Cause I know you’ve done it before
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah
Ay (Hey), ay (Hey, yeah), look
Time gon ‘pass but all of these feelings hadn’t (Oh, oh)
You know that life that we pictured, I still imagine it (Still)
A whole city in between us and we still attached (Attached)
You used to have so many layers (Oh, we’re still attached) till I peeled ’em back (Back)
I see the fire in your eyes, that mean we still a match (Oh, we’re still a match)
You think you better off without me but it isn’t fact (Facts)
Okay, you mad at me, I had to man up, you know I changed a whole mentality (Oh, oh)
I’m hung up on the pictures that you send me, made a gallery (Woah)
The captions be about me but not @ing me
Don’t understand these type of things (What?)
Don’t understand these type of games
And I know they say that “Everything that’s easy ain’t worth it
And everything that’s worth it ain’t gon ‘be easy “
I made mistakes you can’t say that I repeated
I wouldn’t still be here if I didn’t need ya
Easy lover
Keep it cool on me (Keep it cool on me)
Don’t be cruel to me
‘Cause I know you’ve done it before (Know you’ve done it before)
Easy lover
Keep it cool on me (Keep it cool on me)
Give it all to me (Keep it cool me, yeah)
‘Cause I know you’ve done it before
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy lover, easy)
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy, easy lover)
‘Cause I know you’ve done it before
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy, easy lover)
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy lover)
This gone too far and too deep, I can’t sleep
I’m still foolishly in love with you
Just like all the other girls
You promised
I can’t stop believing you want me
And you’re foolishly in love
But you’re not
So I take a shot
Easy lover, oh (Ah, ah, ah)
Keep it cool on me
Don’t be cruel to me (Ah, ah, ah)
‘Cause I know you’ve done it before
Easy lover (Ah, ah, ah)
Keep it cool on me
Give it all to me (Ah, ah, ah)
‘Cause I know you’ve done it before
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy lover, easy)
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy, easy lover)
‘Cause I know you’ve done it before
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah
Easy Lover Ellie Goulding
It has never been easy, love
When you gave each other everything you had to each other
And then, each time, it is more difficult to recover
We are only young, we are only young
It has never been easy, love
I just wanted you to pull me closer
Yet it seemed that you always went further
We are only young, we are only young
And I walked in a straight line, finding this again
But every time I leave, you bring me back inside
Easy lover
Keep calm with me
Don’t be cruel to me
Because I know you’ve done it before
Easy lover
Keep calm with me
Give it all to me
Because I know you’ve done it before
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah
Ay (Hey), ay (Hey, yeah), look
Time will pass but all these feelings hadn’t passed (Oh, oh)
You know that life we imagined, I still imagine it (still)
A whole city between us and we’re still attached (attached)
You had so many layers (Oh, we’re still attached) until I peeled them back (back)
I see the fire in your eyes, it means we’re still a match (Oh, we’re still a match)
You think you’re better off without me but it’s not a fact (Facts)
Okay, you’re mad at me, I had to be the man, you know I changed a whole mindset (Oh, oh)
I’m blocked by the pictures you send me, I made a gallery (Woah)
The captions are about me but not @ing me
I don’t understand this kind of thing (what?)
I don’t understand this kind of games
And I know they say that “Anything that is easy is not worth it
And everything that is worth will not be easy “
I made mistakes can not say that I have repeated
I wouldn’t still be here if I didn’t need you
Easy lover
Keep Calm With Me (Keep Calm With Me)
Don’t be cruel to me
Because I know you did it before (I know you did it before)
Easy lover
Keep Calm With Me (Keep Calm With Me)
Give me everything (keep calm, yeah)
Because I know you’ve done it before
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (easy lover, easy)
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (easy lover, easy)
Because I know you’ve done it before
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (easy lover, easy)
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (easy lover)
This has gone too far and too deep, I can’t sleep
I’m still madly in love with you
Just like all the other girls
You promised
I can’t stop believing you want me
And you are madly in love
But you are not
So I give it a try
Easy lover, oh (Ah, ah, ah)
Keep calm with me
Don’t be cruel to me (Ah, ah, ah)
Because I know you’ve done it before
Easy lover (Ah, ah, ah)
Keep calm with me
Give me everything (Ah, ah, ah)
Because I know you’ve done it before
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (easy lover, easy)
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (easy lover, easy)
Because I know you’ve done it before
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah