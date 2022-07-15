the text and the translation

Ellie Goulding presents today Easy Lover. A highly anticipated return that comes after the album at the top of all charts Brightest Blue two years ago.

Easy Lover is written and produced in collaboration with the legendary Greg Kurstin And Julia Michaels.

The new single also benefits from the participation of Big Seanone of the biggest names in rap, known for collaborating with the likes of Justin Bieber and Nicky Minaj.

Here is the official video of the song

Text Easy Lover Ellie Goulding

It was never easy, lover

When you’ve given all you had to each other

And then every time, it’s harder to recover

We’re only young, we’re only young

It was never easy, lover

I just wanted you to pull for me closer

Yet you always seemed to go even further

We are only young, we are only young

And I’ve been walking in a straight line, finding this again

But every time I leavе you pull me back in

Easy lover

Keep it cool on me

Don’t bе cruel to me

‘Cause I know you’ve done it before

Easy lover

Keep it cool on me

Give it all to me

‘Cause I know you’ve done it before

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah

Ay (Hey), ay (Hey, yeah), look

Time gon ‘pass but all of these feelings hadn’t (Oh, oh)

You know that life that we pictured, I still imagine it (Still)

A whole city in between us and we still attached (Attached)

You used to have so many layers (Oh, we’re still attached) till I peeled ’em back (Back)

I see the fire in your eyes, that mean we still a match (Oh, we’re still a match)

You think you better off without me but it isn’t fact (Facts)

Okay, you mad at me, I had to man up, you know I changed a whole mentality (Oh, oh)

I’m hung up on the pictures that you send me, made a gallery (Woah)

The captions be about me but not @ing me

Don’t understand these type of things (What?)

Don’t understand these type of games

And I know they say that “Everything that’s easy ain’t worth it

And everything that’s worth it ain’t gon ‘be easy “

I made mistakes you can’t say that I repeated

I wouldn’t still be here if I didn’t need ya

Easy lover

Keep it cool on me (Keep it cool on me)

Don’t be cruel to me

‘Cause I know you’ve done it before (Know you’ve done it before)

Easy lover

Keep it cool on me (Keep it cool on me)

Give it all to me (Keep it cool me, yeah)

‘Cause I know you’ve done it before

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy lover, easy)

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy, easy lover)

‘Cause I know you’ve done it before

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy, easy lover)

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy lover)

This gone too far and too deep, I can’t sleep

I’m still foolishly in love with you

Just like all the other girls

You promised

I can’t stop believing you want me

And you’re foolishly in love

But you’re not

So I take a shot

Easy lover, oh (Ah, ah, ah)

Keep it cool on me

Don’t be cruel to me (Ah, ah, ah)

‘Cause I know you’ve done it before

Easy lover (Ah, ah, ah)

Keep it cool on me

Give it all to me (Ah, ah, ah)

‘Cause I know you’ve done it before

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy lover, easy)

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy, easy lover)

‘Cause I know you’ve done it before

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah

Easy Lover Ellie Goulding

It has never been easy, love

When you gave each other everything you had to each other

And then, each time, it is more difficult to recover

We are only young, we are only young

It has never been easy, love

I just wanted you to pull me closer

Yet it seemed that you always went further

We are only young, we are only young

And I walked in a straight line, finding this again

But every time I leave, you bring me back inside

Easy lover

Keep calm with me

Don’t be cruel to me

Because I know you’ve done it before

Easy lover

Keep calm with me

Give it all to me

Because I know you’ve done it before

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah

Ay (Hey), ay (Hey, yeah), look

Time will pass but all these feelings hadn’t passed (Oh, oh)

You know that life we ​​imagined, I still imagine it (still)

A whole city between us and we’re still attached (attached)

You had so many layers (Oh, we’re still attached) until I peeled them back (back)

I see the fire in your eyes, it means we’re still a match (Oh, we’re still a match)

You think you’re better off without me but it’s not a fact (Facts)

Okay, you’re mad at me, I had to be the man, you know I changed a whole mindset (Oh, oh)

I’m blocked by the pictures you send me, I made a gallery (Woah)

The captions are about me but not @ing me

I don’t understand this kind of thing (what?)

I don’t understand this kind of games

And I know they say that “Anything that is easy is not worth it

And everything that is worth will not be easy “

I made mistakes can not say that I have repeated

I wouldn’t still be here if I didn’t need you

Easy lover

Keep Calm With Me (Keep Calm With Me)

Don’t be cruel to me

Because I know you did it before (I know you did it before)

Easy lover

Keep Calm With Me (Keep Calm With Me)

Give me everything (keep calm, yeah)

Because I know you’ve done it before

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (easy lover, easy)

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (easy lover, easy)

Because I know you’ve done it before

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (easy lover, easy)

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (easy lover)

This has gone too far and too deep, I can’t sleep

I’m still madly in love with you

Just like all the other girls

You promised

I can’t stop believing you want me

And you are madly in love

But you are not

So I give it a try

Easy lover, oh (Ah, ah, ah)

Keep calm with me

Don’t be cruel to me (Ah, ah, ah)

Because I know you’ve done it before

Easy lover (Ah, ah, ah)

Keep calm with me

Give me everything (Ah, ah, ah)

Because I know you’ve done it before

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (easy lover, easy)

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (easy lover, easy)

Because I know you’ve done it before

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah