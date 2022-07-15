“The Terminal List”: To watch or not to watch Chris Pratt’s action series on Amazon Prime Video? | REVIEW | SKIP-INTRO

Indeed, everyone who has seen “Guardians of the Galaxy” finds it a challenge to see its main character, Chris Pratt, in a new production far removed from the comedy genre. The 43-year-old actor became super popular playing “Star Lord” in the Marvel saga, however, the industry opened other doors for him, such as the continuation of the legendary “Jurassic Park” saga, entitled “Jurassic World”, in which he shares roles with Bryce Dallas Howard.

More recently, Pratt had a leading role not on the big screen, but in streaming. Under the auspices of the giant Amazon Prime, he starred in “The Tomorrow War”, a somewhat surprising journey through science fiction in which not only aliens abound, but also guns that fire ammunition non-stop or citizens who , from one moment to another, they are chosen to save the world.

LOOK: Amazon to Air Series ‘The Terminal List’ Starring Chris Pratt

It has been on this same digital platform that the actor born in Virginia, Minnesota, has just starred in a series that has not been without controversy. We are talking about “The terminal list” (The Terminal List), an eight-episode proposal created by David Digilio based on the book by Jack Carr, a former Navy Seal who has several books to his credit.

In “The Terminal List”, Chris Pratt plays James Reece, an idealistic Seal Commander (one of the elite units that enjoys the greatest recognition in the US military and security apparatus) who suddenly sees how the members of his specialized battalion are killed in a foreign mission that seemed totally controlled, at least previously.

From the first minutes of the initial chapter, this Prime Video series anticipates everything that will be throughout its eight episodes: a mixture of crossfire confrontations, messages of encouragement, blood and, of course, games of loyalty and betrayal. But continuing with the first outlines of the plot, Reece returns to San Diego to report the failure of his operation to his superiors. The answers he finds end up confusing him: Did the operation really go wrong or did someone sabotage it?

If there is one thing that characterizes the SEAL agents that this series tries to show us, it is loyalty first to their teammates and then to their command. Many of these young Americans were trained in the most demanding physical conditions, with requirements that border on sacrifices anchored several decades ago. However, no one here complains. Thus, in adversity, Reece not only made a name for himself as a national hero (he has several distinctions for successful operatives), but within the elite group that he belongs to, he is respected and admired.

Scene from “The Terminal List”. / Diffusion

But a detail is added to the difficulty of remembering moments of great tension: Reece begins to suffer severe headaches, hallucinations and discomfort that complicate what he thought would be a break with his wife Lauren (Riley Keough) and their daughter Lucy. (Arlo Metz). This detail is not minor, because throughout eight chapters we will see an almost invincible agent fighting against inconveniences that he cannot eliminate or doubling doses of medications.

“The Terminal List” is a series with a certainly political tone. His protagonist represents the idealism of a SEAL agent who put his work to serve the country above all else. In situations like this, orders are simply followed. So when Reece discovers that behind the death of his platoon there is a cocktail of dark elements, he will find himself in the dilemma of whether he should go against the state (and military) apparatus that formed him into who he is.

Reece’s search for a truth at all costs will lead to a determining event: the murder of his wife and daughter. With no reason to be happy anymore, the SEAL commander decides to put together a full list of targets (just like on a mission). Whoever falls, those who killed his companions must pay, but fundamentally his wife and daughter. Here the Amazon Prime series becomes a violent, hopeless and at times chilling journey.

But we are not alone in a single character series. A series of satellites (secondary characters) circulate around Reece, ranging from former special ops teammates to higher-ups, family members and, of course, a journalist. In the role of investigative journalist Katie Buranek appears actress Constance Wu. She comes to this story looking for a mega report, without imagining that behind the failed operation of a SEAL team there is a gruesome story of deals and medical experiments with fatal costs.

Another not minor detail in this series is that, perhaps due to its ambitious nature, it ends up stretching its plot in such a way that it becomes confusing, even tedious, at times. Reece discovers that not only his superiors, but several other instances of the US government power are behind something very serious: the production of a drug that seeks to enhance the work of agents in high-risk missions. These tests do not have the expected result and suddenly any record must be eliminated: including lives.

Chris Pratt on stage from “The Terminal List”. / Diffusion

Unable by his health to advance without help, Reece turns to an old friend from the army: Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch). Already retired from his division, this brave character now works at the CIA, and decides almost without hesitation to support the protagonist in the goal of crossing out all the members of his “terminal list”. Here we will see friendship and companionship at its best. Messages of support and words of encouragement are somewhat refreshing if we see the series as eight episodes of gunfights, blood and explosions.

A point in favor of the Prime Video series can certainly be the use of special effects, the care of the maneuvers and the execution of the action scenes in the dark. Flashbacks are used to place us without much challenge: Reece uses one by one all the techniques that his instructors taught him to destroy the system that betrayed him and took away what he most wanted.

In addition to the reporter, a tireless woman who decides to go further in the search for the truth about the death of the SEAL platoon, risking her own life on more than one occasion, this series has a series of supporting actors who at times take weight , such as Secretary of State Hartley (Jeanne Tripplehorn) or FBI agent Tony Layun (JD Pardo). In the case of the first, an actress who convinces her in her cynical role as head of the state apparatus (in the plot), while in the second, a mix of muscles with logical reasoning.

Although its team of creators and producers has several prestigious names, “The Terminal List” will not be the best series of the year due to several details that we have just mentioned. However, it cannot be considered that watching its eight episodes is a total waste of time. Pratt’s performance has chiaroscuro, but it will always be better to see him challenging himself with roles that are not only looking for an easy laugh next to a daring raccoon, or the amazement generated by watching him tame gigantic dinosaurs. Ultimately, it is only by diversifying his roles that this actor, resisted by some and loved by others, will be saved from ‘extinction’.

THE TERMINAL LIST / PRIME VIDEO Synopsis: Lieutenant Commander James Reece turns to revenge as he investigates the mysterious forces behind the murder of his entire platoon. Freed from the military command structure, Reece applies the lessons learned from nearly two decades of war to hunt down those responsible. Lorem ipsum pain sit amet consectetur adipiscing elit, porta ut mattis pretium Director: Antoine Fuqua, Ellen Kuras, MJ Bassett, Fred Toye, Tucker Gates, Sylvain White Actors: Chris Pratt, Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch Gender: Action Duration: 8 chapters

FOLLOW SKIP INTRO ON INSTAGRAM: