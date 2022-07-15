The surprising amount of money that Tom Cruise can take with Top Gun: Maverick

At the end of May Top Gun: Maverick was presented in theaters. From that moment on, the new one by Joseph Kosinski was in charge of sweeping the profits, to the point of becoming the highest grossing film of 2022, surpassing other tanks such as batman Y Doc Strange 2. This also translates into good profits for his star and according to a recent report Tom Cruise could walk away with a huge sum of money.

This new film is set three decades after the original 1986 film directed by the great Tony Scott. His story tells us how the talented pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell He is summoned once again to the Top Gun program and this time to prepare a group of young pilots who have a dangerous bombing mission ahead of them. The dilemma for Mav is that one of his pupils is the only son of his late friend and wingman. Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (AnthonyEdward).

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker