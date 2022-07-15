The surprising amount of money that Tom Cruise can take with Top Gun: Maverick

At the end of May Top Gun: Maverick was presented in theaters. From that moment on, the new one by Joseph Kosinski was in charge of sweeping the profits, to the point of becoming the highest grossing film of 2022, surpassing other tanks such as batman Y Doc Strange 2. This also translates into good profits for his star and according to a recent report Tom Cruise could walk away with a huge sum of money.

This new film is set three decades after the original 1986 film directed by the great Tony Scott. His story tells us how the talented pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell He is summoned once again to the Top Gun program and this time to prepare a group of young pilots who have a dangerous bombing mission ahead of them. The dilemma for Mav is that one of his pupils is the only son of his late friend and wingman. Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (AnthonyEdward).

The Puck News site presented an article, where it states that the film that surpassed a billion dollars of collection could generate Tom Cruise the modest sum of $100 million dollars in profit thanks to your contract. Puck News details that the 60-year-old actor was paid $12.5 million dollars What base salarybut your contract stipulates that the 10% of gross of the profits from the film are for him.

According to the site, the payment will not be made until paramount have obtained $125 million in revenue. In any case, this will not be an impediment at all, since Top Gun: Maverick continues to generate profits at the box office, without going any further during the past weekend it was in third place, having the Minions sequel as the leader of the box office. ticket office. Nor should we forget that there will be more income with the release of the film in home formats (Blu-ray, DVD) and rent by streaming.

Regardless of what Cruise earned, the film has proven that the various delays it suffered were worth the wait. In addition, the visual and sound feast that it offers with its action scenes and stunts, show that it is a title to be used in a movie theater.

