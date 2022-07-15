The sniper, the complicated film about the Vietnam war

Almost 35 years ago, cinemas around the world began showing a film about the Vietnam War that would become a classic: The Sniper. Starring Robert DeNiro, Christopher Walken Y meryl streepfocused on the traumas left by the war on the soldiers who fought in the Asian country between the mid-1950s and the mid-1970s. The film was directed by Michael Cimino and it was full of problems that marked the careers of all.

Starting with your own Cimino, The sniper meant the beginning of the end for this director. Although he got along very well with the actors who headed it, he had severe problems with the technical team that shot the film. Not even winning the Oscar for Best Picture was enough to straighten his course. Thanks to this project, they gave him absolute freedom for his next production, Heaven’s Gate, which ended up exceeding its budget and it is said that it ended up sinking the United Artists studio, which went bankrupt.

It was also the last film of John Cazale, a Hollywood charm that despite having only had five roles in the world of cinema, was proud that all those projects won the Oscar for Best Picture: The Godfather, The Godfather 2, Dog Day Afternoon, The Conversation and the aforementioned The Sniper. The actor had been diagnosed with cancer and died shortly before this film was released.

Also, although it was not the first job that Meryl Streep had in the world of cinema, it marked her launch to stardom. Cazale was one of those who opened the door for him, since they were in a relationship until the actor died of his illness. One of those involved in this shooting was the cameraman Nick McLeanwho recalled what it was like to be part of this story full of problems that became an undisputed classic.

RP.- When did you first see The Sniper?

It was one of the best movies ever made. I first saw her with Cimino, Vilmos Zsigmond (director of photography) and a guy from Thailand. When the lights came on Cimino He turned to look at me and asked what I thought. I didn’t know if I had seen the best movie or the worst. It’s one of those movies where you have to think for a long time. I think what we saw was closer to four hours and they finally cut it down to whatever length it was.

RP.- What was it like working with Michael Cimino and what do you think this film did to his career?

I did not like it Cimino Not at all. Nobody liked it. He was a very difficult guy but he was very talented.

RP.- Why difficult?

It was very hard to work with him. I think he thought he was better than us. Nobody wanted it. In fact, one day on the river he fell out of the boat when we were shooting and everyone turned around.

RP.- How did he get out of the water?

He finally climbed over the side of the ship. But nobody gave him a hand or anything like that. He got really crazy at one point, I remember he had a gun between his legs, he thought someone was going to kill him, when we did that big start… I think it was the scene of the start in Vietnam, there’s black smoke and we burned a lot of covers to do it. But yes, he was not well liked. In fact, when he made his next movie, I don’t remember the name… Heaven’s gate, they were dying to get cameramen there, there was a strike going on and I was 100 miles away. They asked me if I wanted to go and I said, “No thanks.”

RP.- Was it tough on the team but not on De Niro…?

Yeah, actually, in one scene, he told us that we had to be working at 4am the next day because one of the flamethrowers was malfunctioning. So we went out at 4 in the morning and we were all like, “this fucking bastard” and when the sun came up he was right there with us and listened to everything we said. But yes, he punished his team.

RP.- How did you see John Cazale during this shoot?

It didn’t look good. Very unhealthy. I understand that she knew that she was dying and Cimino made it clear. He said, “She’s going to be in the movie or I don’t direct it.” Cimino defended him.

RP.- Is it true that they spent days shooting the wedding scene and didn’t know what to do?

Yes, days or more… We got carried away by the music and enjoyed what was happening. Lots of cameras. I don’t even think Cimino it knows what to do. We knew there was a wedding and then they were going to run down the street, get drunk and stuff like that. But it was great. It was Cimino at his best.

RP.- What was it like shooting the Russian roulette scenes?

It was totally intense, even while we were doing it. We were on the River Kwai (Thailand) and we were doing that and it was really scary. The guy yelling “Mao!” It was very scary, it was very intense. Remember they had a headband and when the thing blew up they had something where the blood came out and went to the wall or wherever it ended up. But yes, it was very intense.

RP.- What do you remember about this young Meryl Streep?

I think it was his first movie…

RP.- Yeah, I think it was the third or maybe the second, but we owe John Cazale for Meryl Streep’s appearance. What can you tell me about this very young Meryl Streep working on the set?

It was great. They’re all great when they’re beginners, when they’re new. I have not worked with her since then, but I understand that she is very good to work with. (www.REALPOLITIK.com.ar)

