The photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken are all the rage on the networks

margot robbie as “Barbie” and Ryan Gosling in the role of “Ken” were photographed together on the set of the filming of the film about the iconic doll with which a large number of generations grew up since its release in 1959, whose release is scheduled for July 21, 2023. In the photographs are seen Robbie and Gosling, dressed as the dolls “Barbie” and “Ken”recording one of the scenes with fluo looks in the streets of Los Angeles.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will play Barbie and Ken in the new film of the iconic doll of the 9th. (Photo: Backgrid/The Grosby Group). By: The Image Direct/The Grosby Group

The movie of Greta Gerwig It is the first to represent the blonde doll in “live action”, with the actress from “Harley Quinn” in the leading role.

read also: Barbie pays tribute to David Bowie: they launched a doll inspired by “Life on Mars?”

In another of the photos that appeared these days, Robbie was dressed in a signature pink-hued romper from head to toe. Alone or accompanied, the Human Barbie is all the rage and her looks go viral in seconds.

Margot Robbie rocked her fuchsia look on the set of the Barbie movie. (Photo: What to See News).

A few weeks ago, social networks also exploded with comments about the actor’s first character photo “Drive”, 41 years old. In the picture, a Blond gosling appears with a dark tan and shirtless, with “Ken” brand underwear

Actor Ryan Gosling in the first image seen in his role as Ken for “Barbie.” (Photo: Warner)

barbie and ken top secret

Details about the production are kept under seven keys. It is not known what the plot of the story is, but it is known that the premiere is scheduled for July 21, 2023, as reported from the official Twitter account of Warner Bros. Pictures. It was there that the producer shared the first image of the actress characterized for her role. The actress replied in her own account.

The first image of the Barbie movie was released. (Photo: @Instagram/@margotrobbieofficial).

Fans asked for the Barbie movie

In 2014, from Mattel, the company that owns the image of the doll, they announced that the great wait of the fans was over, and that Barbie would have her live action movie. In the 2000s, the young blonde went to the big screen with various animated stories in just over 20 films. Fans of the doll have been calling for the making of a movie with real actors for years. They wanted a “real Barbie.”

In addition to the Australian actress and “La La Land” actor, “Barbie” also stars Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon, though no details about their roles have been released.

Marvel actor Simu Liu will also have an appearance in the film, as one of several versions of Ken, as will the rest of the cast, with the totally shaved torso.

Simu Liu will be in the Barbie movie. (Photo: REUTERS/Cole Burston)

“The wax has been an education, to say the least,” Liu told The Independent Recently. “It was one of the most painful experiences of my life. I have such a newfound admiration for the incredibly brave women who go through this on a monthly basis.”

The path to being able to make the first recordings was not easy due to the various changes in its direction and in its leading actress. Finally, the elections were determined, and Greta Gerwig She is the director of the film. Barbie is on her way and it is already a phenomenon.

Follow us at @estilotn and find out what’s new in fashion and beauty.