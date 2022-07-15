The Nicole Kidman series that proves that she is the queen of mystery

when we think of Nicole Kidman The first thing that comes to our mind are movies like “The others”, “Eyes wide shut” either “The golden compass”However, in recent years we can relate it to the best mystery series on streaming platforms.

Just a few years ago it was strange to see the great actors and actresses of Hollywood move to the small screen and even more see them on the different streaming platforms, but little by little we have understood that this is a great idea, since it is easier to be able to watch the series and movies from the comfort of our home.

Actors and actresses like Kate Winslet, Reese witherspoon, Nicole Kidman among many others, there are just a few that have managed to be part of the great series that are on everyone’s lips.

The reality is that Kidman began her career in the 80s in an Australian series that opened the doors to Hollywood, and currently the actress has several mystery titles on the different platforms of streaming. Here we leave you a small list that shows why Nicole Kidman is the queen of this genre.

Nine Perfect Strangers

This series based on the novel by Liane Moriarty shows us the performances of Melissa McCarthy, Samara Weaving, Luke Evans, Michael Shannon, Bobby Cannavale, among others. These actors give life to 9 characters who are in a spiritual retreat, which is managed by a mysterious woman (Nicole Kidman) who performs unorthodox treatments to help attendees.

As the days go by, it is discovered that there is an extremely dangerous secret in the place that could affect them all, since each character has their own secret that led them to end up in retirement, however not everything is what it seems, Well, everyone begins to bring out their worst personalities little by little.

You can find this series at Amazon-Prime and here we leave you the trailer so that you are encouraged to see it.

Roar

This series of AppleTV, shows us the roles and roles of women in modern society, through strange and disturbing stories. Nicole Kidman stars in a chapter in which she shows us an Australian woman who is preparing for the moment when her son leaves for university. While she is in a crisis, she begins to eat photographs of the best moments of her life which allows her to relive them.

Here we leave you the trailer so that you are encouraged to see the series and enjoy it wherever you are.

Bangkok Hilton

This series was one of Kidman’s first projects on the small screen in 1989 and perhaps many of his fans do not know or have forgotten about it. This same series gave him two awards for his incredible performance, a series in which Hugo Weaving also appears.

It tells the story of Kay Stanton, an Austrian woman who is in search of her father, which leads her to London, Australia and Thailand, where she is manipulated into transporting a package that causes her to end up in prison “Bangkok Hilton”, where he experiences a great deal of abuse.

The Undoing

This is the second series in which Kidman participates in HBOwhich is based on a book that presents us with a mystery in which nothing around it is clear, which causes intrigue and makes you want to continue watching it.

It tells us the story of a mother who is found dead inside her house, while her son was studying at a private school in New York, however, they were not from a rich family, which causes suspicions of her death. death is around this. Kidman must protect her family, especially her son, who somehow ends up involved in the case.

You can find this series on HBO and here we leave you the trailer.

Big Little Lies

This miniseries is based on the novel by Liane Moriarty, shows us Nicole Kidman who stars in the series with Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern and Shayleen Woodley, who play 5 women who share a secret that can destroy their lives in different ways.

The series that has 8 Emmys begins by showing us the end of the story, with the characters being questioned by the police, but then jumps to the beginning of the story and gradually shows us the different events that caused the women to end up in the same place with no choice but to hide the truth.

