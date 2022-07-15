The nice gesture of Chris Hemsworth with Natalie Portman in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Just a few weeks ago movie theaters finally received the fourth installment of the ‘Thor’ saga, played by Chris Hemsworth, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’although the shooting of the film had already finished a year before, and now little by little some details and anecdotes of what happened during the recordings are becoming known of the feature film.

Between the ins and outs of the shoot that are coming to light, the last one has been revealed nothing more and nothing less than by the protagonist of the film, the actress Natalie Portmanwhich has revealed the nice and respectful detail that Hemsworth had with her during one of the scenes of this fourth installment of the Marvel saga.

CHRIS HEMSWORTH’S RESPECTFUL GESTURE TO NATALIE PORTMAN

It is no secret that in any series or movie there are sequences that are more difficult than others for the actors.especially those that involve more intimate contact between them, such as the scenes where they must kiss.

Each one can have different preferences or hobbies, just a couple of days ago the actress Adriana Torrebejano revealed that when she has to shoot a scene of this type she asks the partner with whom she has to record not to eat a banana or smoke before doing it, two things that the interpreter is unable to bear.

In the case of Natalie Portman Something similar happens and, although she did not ask the Australian actor for anything when they recorded the iconic kiss scene, Chris wanted to have a great detail with her, something that Natalie wanted to make public and thus thank Elsa Pataky’s husband.

Natalie Portman came as a guest toCapital Breakfast with Roman Kemp’ Y revealed a detail that speaks highly of his co-star, Chris Hemsworthand how respectful he always tries to be to everyone on set.

The Israeli actress revealed the decision made by the Australian during the recording of one of the most romantic scenes of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, and was very grateful for it.

“The day we shot the kiss scene, he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan. He eats meat like every half hour and it’s not something that makes me angry or worried, he was just trying to be considerate. He is a very nice person”, revealed the protagonist of ‘Black Swan’, something that surprised Tessa Thompson a lotwho did not hesitate to humorously comment that “ni didn’t even know i could go a while without eating meat. She is able to eat a bison in the morning”, referring to the usual presence of meat in the diet of the well-known actor, and added that “Hemsworth is great. Even when he is grumpy, he is good and nice. He changes his mood sometimes when he’s hungry, but he’s still sweet.”, Thompson pointed out, praising Chris’s kindness, as Natalie Portman had done.