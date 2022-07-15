The Invisible Agent, with Ryan Gosling, hits theaters

The film premieres of the week will arrive on Friday with two proper names: Nicholas Cage and Ryan Gosling. The first is the protagonist of ‘Pig’, the film that closed the last BCN Film Fest and in which the actor plays an ex-chef who lives retired in the mountains until a stranger attacks him to steal the pork looking for truffles with which he lives . The second film, by the Russo brothers (‘Avengers’), is a fast-paced action title where Gosling plays a former CIA agent turned hit man, pursued by a former colleague. For his part, the actor and director Santiago Seguro premiered ‘Padre no hay más que uno 3’. On the platforms, the premiere this Thursday on Netflix of an adaptation of the popular video game ‘Resident Evil’ stands out.

Popular actor Ryan Gosling is a former CIA agent turned hit man. The film by Joe and Anthony Russo (‘Avengers: Endgame’) focuses on the persecution to which he is subjected by a former partner of his to stop him. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney.

‘pig’

Directed by Michael Sarnoski and starring Nicolas Cage, the film tells the story of a former high-level cook who now lives isolated in a hut in the forests of the state of Oregon (United States). He is accompanied by a small truffle hunting pig. But one day in Rob (Cage) he is attacked by a stranger, who steals the animal. The protagonist returns to Portland to track down those responsible and try to get the pig back. The film closed the last edition of the BCN Film Fest.

‘Father there is only one 3’

Santiago Segura returns to the billboard with the third part of the comic saga ‘Padre no hay más que uno’. The film is approaching Christmas and the children accidentally break a Nativity figure from their father’s collection and have to get one of the same by all means. Sara, her older daughter, breaks up with her partner Ocho de Ella, who will try to get her back with the help of her father-in-law, Javier. Precisely what Javier will be welcomed into the family home to spend the holidays after their recent separation.

‘See you soon, Don Glees!’

The animated film directed by fear Atsuko Ishizuka presents in Rome, a boy who lives in a small town far from Tokyo where he doesn’t quite fit in. Together with Toto, another little integrated young man, they form the group Don Glees. At the beginning of the summer they will be joined by another member: in Drop. The film arrives dubbed in Catalan in several theaters.

‘Between life and death’

Antonio de la Torre is the leading actor in this French thriller. The actor plays a Spanish citizen who lives in Brussel·les where he works as a subway driver. One day he witnesses the suicide of his own son – whom he had not seen for years – on the platforms. After this he begins to investigate the causes that pushed the young man to jump onto the road, and discovers his involvement in a robbery.

‘Between two dawns

Selman Nacar’s film debut is ‘Between Two Dawns’, a slim opera recognized with several awards and which was screened at the San Sebastian Festival last year. The film is about the moral dilemmas of the son of an owner of a Turkish textile factory where there has been a serious work accident, around the resolution of the case with those affected.

‘before you’

Gijón Film Festival Jury Special Award, the film by South Korean Hong Sangre-Soo tells the short story of a veteran actress who returns to her country and settles with her sister. A filmmaker, a few years younger than her, asks her to join her project and they meet for the first time in a bar. The film premieres at VOSC in various theaters.