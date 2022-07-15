The infallible secret of Tom Cruise to look 30 being 60 years old

He is the maximum action hero of the present, and proof of this is that he does not accept that any stunt double does his most dangerous scenes. Tom Cruise keeps his face intact and continues to charm generations of fans, but how does the star of “Top Gun: Maverick” at 60 years old to look much better than other colleagues who are only 30 years old or younger?

The anecdotes of Tom Cruise in his shootings, especially in those of Mission Impossible, they abound. On one occasion he broke his foot while making a long jump from one roof to another and continued shooting so as not to cut the scene, finally that precise scene was left in the final edition of the film and you can hear his foot thunder when it breaks. On another occasion, the feat was so dangerous that he himself had to convince the studio to contract three insurers so that they could cover the cost of the scene since no single company wanted to take on such a risk. The hero of “Top Gun Maverick” is undoubtedly a man of action, but how he can continue to do so and look splendid in his 60s is a mystery, at least until now.

In dialogue with Man’s Health magazine, Tom Cruise He assured that the key to his success is not to focus on the training of a single discipline. The star of “Top Gun Maverick” He performs various exercises in a recreational way, some of these are: hiking, fencing, kayaking in the open sea, caving, jogging and rock climbing (something that we have seen him put into practice in Mission Impossible countless times).

No doubt about it Tom Cruise it is not only a matter of aesthetics, but also his vitality is that of a young man. According to him, this variation of disciplines, together with the fact of not having a daily routine, makes his body not get used to an exercise and it stagnates.

Source: Instagram Tom Cruise

It’s like the star of “Top Gun Maverick“He manages to be the envy of all of Hollywood. Of course, although he does not have a routine, he does divide his exercise by days. He performs activities from Monday to Friday with three days of cardio and weights, in addition to combining with all the other activities. In addition from this Tom Cruise He follows a 1,200 calorie daily diet that does not include carbohydrates and in which most of his food is cooked on the grill in order to contain as little fat and oil as possible.