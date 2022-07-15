The iconic cabinets of the history of cinema in conversation with the prestigious culture journalist of “El Mundo”, Luis Alemany

Fashion isn’t just the latest Balenciaga show or the bag to wear next fall, fashion is Ralph Lauren’s men’s vest for Diane Keaton in AnnieHall,Roger Vivier’s shoes for Belle de Jouror what is the same, Yves Saint Laurent suits for Catherine Deneuve.

Catherine Deneuve dressed by Yves Saint Laurent in Belle de Jour.

with this podcast we will talk about cinema, of strange relationships between characters, of how well what they wear on camera suits them, of calls through the nostalgic gondola phones, of the right to feel good about what you wear and to claim your own identity.

Marta de la Calzada talks with the cultural critic Luis Alemany about fashion and cinema. In the photo, she is holding the Roger Vivier shoes worn by Catherine Deneuve at Belle de Jour.Photo: Uxo Da Vila. Styling: Gabriella Naeve.

Printed skirt by Dior and court shoes by Belle de Jour designed by Roger Vivier.Photo: Uxo Da Vila. Styling: Gabriella Naeve.

In short, we will talk about fashion but in a different way with the help of Louis Germany, prestigious culture journalist The world. We will stop at a generational work, Chungking Express (Wong Kar-wai) and the aestheticized and precious version of his characters who, on occasions, border on the parody of a fashion production.

Still from one of Wong Kar-wai’s most aesthetic films, Chungking Express.

A snowy Miln at the start of Io Sonno L’amore with tilda swintonas an impeccable elegant woman of the upper bourgeoisie who in her uprising and transformation dresses entirely jil sander summarizes a new conversation in which fashion is once again just another part of culture.