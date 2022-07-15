The Gray Man arrives on Netflix with Ryan Gosling

Call them King Midas too: if the Russo brothers bet on a project, most likely it turns into gold. Blatant luck? Maybe, but mostly nose. Thus was born the action of records The Gray Manin selected rooms from 13 July and streaming on Netflix from 22.

Explosive, captivating, even epic: the adaptation of Mark Greaney’s literary debut, which sees them involved as directors and producers (and with a hand in the script), is the amplified version of their passions as spectators.

It was already understood by the two final chapters of the saga of Avengers (Infinity War first and then Endgame), but this time they raise the bar, taking root in reality (in the gray area mentioned in the title) but holding on to a massive dose of special effects. No wonder that The Gray Man is the most expensive film in the history of the platform (with a budget of $ 200 million).

To have a yardstick, Midnight Sky by George Clooney cost half, The Irishman of Scorsese 160 million e Red Notice with Gal Gadot a little less.

Let’s face it, wonders are expected and not disappointed.

Just take a look to the all-star cast led by Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans (for the first time together). Together these two literally make sparks. The first is laconic and gifted with a conscience, the second is out of line and sadistic. The characterization starts from the physical aspect and immediately refers to a precise imagination and raises the bar with an extra dose of irony, a verbal and non-verbal ping pong that is nothing short of exquisite.

Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) is recruited by the CIA as a mercenary in exchange for freedom but in the midst of his high-risk missions (and moral compromises) he discovers the corruption of the agency and ends up in the crosshairs of psychopath Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans). Nobody has doubts about Ana de Armas’ acrobatic skills (after 007: No time to die), while the new version on the big screen of Regè-Jean Page (the Duke of Hastings of Bridgerton) intrigues enough, bringing it a step closer to Hollywood stardom.

The meticulous visual composition becomes a powerful frame where each piece of the puzzle fits perfectly. Just take a fleeting glance at the first scenes: from strobe lights to eccentric suits, sobriety is definitely banned from the tone of the story.

A bit’ Mission: Impossiblea bit’ Fast & Furious, the second chapter is already waiting. After the sequence on board the tram, in an explosive Prague to say the least, the desire to see more grows. Much more.

