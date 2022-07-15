The five habits to improve memory retention

Having a strong memory can be developed by different tricks and ways of tricking the brain, with the purpose of improving and organizing life.

The brain has an excellent way of adapting and changing throughout life, forming new neural pathways, thereby improving existing connections. That is why there are different methods to improve the health and vitality of the brain and they are the following:

Sleep

At different times, the brain is treated as if it were not part of the body, as if healthy and unhealthy habits did not affect the way of thinking. However, a healthy lifestyle will improve memory processes.

That’s why sleeping is one of the most important activities for brain health. The sleep period depends on age, diet, among others. However, the considerable time to sleep is eight to nine hours.

It is worth mentioning that this must be a real dream, not just lying down and taking the cell phone or trying to fall asleep. In addition, it is recommended to have a regular sleep schedule, which will make the body feel better. and improve memory and greater concentration.

Healthy diet

A healthy diet, in conjunction with constant exercise, are essential for a healthy brain and, therefore, for memory.

It is recommended to eat a lot of fruit, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein and healthy fats, such as fish, olive oil, or nuts.

Don’t stress often

Chronic stress destroys brain cells and in that sense will damage the hippocampus, a part of the brain involved in the formation of new memories.

However, stress is a constant in everyday life that can be caused by work or university. However, it can be managed effectively when it is recognized. Also, to avoid stress, it is recommended not to leave things to the last minute. and take frequent breaks.

In addition, it is recommended not to engage in multiple activities and realistic expectations should be set, whether in the person’s free time.

train the brain

Like physical strength, mental strength requires constant development and challenge, because if it is not used, it is lost. That’s why when you learn and challenge yourself more the brain will be able to remember things better.

One of the best things that help strengthen memory is to learn something new and pay full attention at all times and achieve better engagement.

constant exercise

Physical exercise, specifically cardiovascular exercise such as running, cycling or swimming will help increase the amount of oxygen reaching the brain, also reducing cardiovascular diseases or diabetes.

Additionally, there are some specific exercises that directly improve brain function, especially those that require strong coordination. and strong complex motor skills.

Similarly, exercises that involve both the use of the arms and legs are good for long-term stress reduction, team sports, such as basketball, volleyball or soccer are good for reducing stress and better memory health.

memory tricks

These memory devices can trick the brain into remembering more things. These mechanisms are constantly used in professional memory competitions and may come in for regular study.

Among these devices, a phrase or sentence can be invented in which the first word of each letter represents what you want to remember.

Likewise, having a visual image is easier than remembering a word when associated with an image in the head, specifically positive, three-dimensional images.

Finally, poems and songs are easier to remember than normal text. and they can better help the brain.