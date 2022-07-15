The director of a cult movie from the 80s accuses Baby Yoda of plagiarism

The Mandalorian premiered in 2019 and since its arrival, one of the most talked about points has been Baby Yoda. The appearance of the little creature was not only a standout among fans of starwarsbut between everyone.

Already become an icon of popular culture, Baby Yodanamed Grogu, has become one of the most beloved characters in the franchise, except for one person who didn’t get attached to the little green alien.

Its about joe dantethe one in charge of having given life to gremlins, the 1984 horror comedy. Considered one of the great cult films of the 80s, it revolves around a boy named Billy who one day receives a strange and cute creature as a gift, a mogwai named Gizmo. Although at first glance he seems innocent, his presence will unleash the appearance of a horde of terrifying Gremlins that will cause terror and destruction on Christmas Eve.

Gremlins premiered in 1984

Dante is convinced that the Grogu’s design is “completely stolen” from gremlins. “I think the longevity of [las películas de Gremlins] is really key to this character [Gizmo], which is essentially like a baby. Which brings me, of course, to the topic of Baby Yoda, who is completely stolen and completely copied. Shamelessly, I would say,” said the director in dialogue with the San Francisco Chronicle.

fans of The Mandalorian You will agree that the biggest inspiration for Grogu’s design comes from Yoda himself, the mythical Jedi Master of the Star Wars saga. To the naked eye, the little green alien looks like a child version of Yodahence the nickname “Baby Yoda”.

Related news

At first glance there is a certain resemblance between Gizmo and Grogu. The similarities between both creatures They can be seen not only in their physical appearance, since they both have pointed ears and huge eyes, but also in their behavior. Both have attitudes and behaviors similar to those of a baby, so there is also a great resemblance there.

Gizmo vs. Grogu, how similar are they?

Interestingly, the movie of the gremlins It was executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Kathleen Kennedy, who since 2012 has been the president of Lucafilm, the company behind the Star Wars saga that was acquired by Disney that same year.

grog will reappear on the screen third season of The Mandalorianwhich will be released in February of next year on the screen of Disney Plus. For its part, Gizmo will also return as part of an animated series called Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwaiwhich will premiere this year on HBO Max.

At the moment, there is no doubt that joe dante has kicked off a controversy that will never end and will be the subject of great debate among fans of both franchises.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.