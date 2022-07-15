The day that Jon Snow met the Puna: the striking spot of a province

doIndiana Jones in the Jujuy mount?,Daenerys with a flame?King Palpatine in the Big Salt Flats? Yes, all that happens in the new propaganda of the Government of Jujuy that presents the imposing provincial landscapes as the setting for renowned films and series. “Jujuy: a movie destination” is the name of this campaign that promotes the Puna and to other corners of the northern province as a destination for Winter Break.

Big Salt Flats
Salinas Grandes, traditional tourist spot of Jujuy (Photo: Wikipedia)

The propaganda begins by showing the image of an astronaut who emulates being Matt Damon in “The Martian” who walks through the striking relief of cusi cusiarea of ​​chalky land and called, by some, the Valley of the Moon in Jujuy.

