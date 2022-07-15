The day that Jon Snow met the Puna: the striking spot of a province

doIndiana Jones in the Jujuy mount?,Daenerys with a flame?King Palpatine in the Big Salt Flats? Yes, all that happens in the new propaganda of the Government of Jujuy that presents the imposing provincial landscapes as the setting for renowned films and series. “Jujuy: a movie destination” is the name of this campaign that promotes the Puna and to other corners of the northern province as a destination for Winter Break.

Salinas Grandes, traditional tourist spot of Jujuy (Photo: Wikipedia)

The propaganda begins by showing the image of an astronaut who emulates being Matt Damon in “The Martian” who walks through the striking relief of cusi cusiarea of ​​chalky land and called, by some, the Valley of the Moon in Jujuy.

Continuing with the arid lands but with sand as the main protagonist, the dunes of Huancar could be the scene ofdunes” and there you see the protagonists, evoking the protagonists of the film and inviting them to do sandboardinga sport that consists of skating on sand with a table, such as snowboard which is practiced in snow.

the great wall of Farallón de Cabreríais a rock formation 100 meters high and that is why it became the perfect postcard for a scene that refers to “game of Thrones“. In the shots the national interpreters of Jon Snow Y Daenerys Targaryen they walk with a llama in front of the great stone wall. There is another reference to the emblematic series: “the holidays that are about to start”, says the spot in a wink that will not go unnoticed by fans.

Far from the arid lands that make the province more popular, a Indiana Jones Argentine, without as many complications as those that appear to Harrison Ford in the film, walk through the valley of San Francisco with his family and finds a Puno version of the Holy Grail.

The Hornocal is an unmissable excursion that is made from Humahuaca. (Photo: Wikipedia)

If we talk about strength and energy, “starwars” will be the first thing that comes to mind. Thus, the Government of Jujuy invites us, with its recreation of King Palpatine, to visit the Big Salt Flats. A very characteristic, dry and hot territory of the province, are these salt mines that always congregate a large number of people in any season and close to major tourist spots such as Purmamarca Y tilcara.

The Hornocala mountainous area that is crowned with the Cerro de los 14 Colores, is visited by Gandalfmain character of the sagas of J. R. R. Tolkien What “The Lord of the rings” Y “The Hobbit“.