The best movies and series about Jane Austen’s books

Jane Austen He was born on December 16, 1775 in the rectory of Steventon (Hampshire, England). In the 1790s he began to write the first drafts of it: ‘Sense and Sensibility’, ‘Pride and Prejudice’ and ‘Northanger Abbey’. After spending some time living with her family in Bath, they moved to Southampton and then to a ‘cottage’ in Chawton where the writer reviewed her early novels and wrote other great works: ‘Mansfield Park’, ‘Emma’ and ‘Persuasion’. She fell ill in 1816 with Addison’s and died a year later at her home on College Street.

His work has been widely used in film and television to show viewers what the Regency era was like in England, which has recently become so fashionable with the books and the series ‘The Bridgertons’. We have made a selection of the best movies and series that adapt Austen’s work so that you get a good ‘high’ from her characters, who are back in fashion after the Netflix premiere of ‘Persuasion’, starring Dakota Johnson .

1) ‘Fire Island: Pride and Seduction’ (2022)

As you may have deduced, the title nods to ‘Pride and Prejudice’, as this film is inspired by Austen’s classic novel to tell a fun homosexual romantic story. In it, two gay best friends take a trip to Pines, a village on New York’s Fire Island that is a hotspot for queer culture. Over the course of their vacation, they party with friends and develop flirtations with two other significantly wealthier vacationers.

2) ‘Pride + Prejudice + Zombies’ (2016)

Not only is it the zombie version of the ‘top’ novel in this article, but it’s actually the film adaptation of Seth Grahame-Smith’s horror book that features lines like “it is a universally recognized truth that a zombie in possession of brains must be in need of more brains”. Lily James led the cast, which also includes Bella Heathcote, Suki Waterhouse and Charles Dance, Lord Mountbatten from seasons 3 and 4 of ‘The Crown’.

3) ‘Sanditon’ (2019)

A very curious series, well done, signed by the BBC, which was canceled in its first season but of which, to the acclaim of the fans, a second was filmed. It adapts Austen’s unfinished novel of the same name that she began writing in 1817 but had to leave with only 11 chapters finished because she fell ill. It tells the story of Charlotte Heywood, a modern and impulsive young woman who accepts the Parker family’s invitation to reinvent herself in the seaside town of Sanditon, a new entertainment center with aspirations to become a popular tourist destination. You can watch both seasons on Canal COSMO.

4) ‘Clueless. Out of the loop’ (1995)

Raise your hand who doesn’t know that the influential and ‘fashionista’ ‘Clueless (Fuera de Onda)’ is a free and modern adaptation of ‘Emma’! It tells the story of Cher (Alicia Silverstone), a very peculiar and very popular girl at her Beverly Hills high school. About to turn 16, at the height of turkey age, she is not as frivolous as she could be, but rather she tries to help the people around her; with her friends she has a curious group in the way she dresses, looks at life, and even talks.

5) ‘The Lizzie Bennet Diaries’ (2013)

I’m sure you weren’t expecting it. Yes, from the title you can deduce that it’s another adaptation of ‘Pride and Prejudice’, but in a serial version of YouTUb, that thing that everyone did about ten years ago. It’s worth looking back and discovering the Hank Green and Bernie Su project that starred Ashley Clements. The idea was to freshen up the original text with the fewest resources and the most humor, and she succeeded in just a few chapters. The link below is dubbed into American Spanish, so you can watch it without worrying about English.

6) ‘Death Comes to Pemberley’ (2013)

BBC TV miniseries of three episodes. Six years after the events of Pride and Prejudice, Elizabeth and Darcy hold their annual ball at their magnificent home in Pemberley. Elizabeth’s sister, Lydia, arrives at the same time as the announcement of the murder of one of the guests. A hunt in the woods finds the suspected culprit covered in blood, pulling the strings of a mysterious web of secrets and deceit that threatens everything the Darcys have built.

7) ‘Sense and Sensibility’ (1995)

Ang Lee (‘Brokeback Mountain’) directed a fabulous version of one of Jane Austen’s great works, ‘Sense and Sensibility’, with a great cast that included, among others, Emma Thompson – in charge of adapting the work and who, therefore, , received an Oscar–, Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant or Greg Wise. It tells the story of the three Dashwood sisters and her mother, who upon the death of the head of the family lose the inheritance to the son of her father’s first marriage. With a magnificent setting, fresh, fun and captivating, it is one of the best films inspired by Austen’s novels.

8) ‘Pride and Prejudice’ (1995)



Perhaps Jane Austen’s most famous novel and the most famous adaptation of all: we’re talking about the 1995 BBC miniseries of six episodes with Colin Firth (yes, the young man in the photo) and Jennifer Ehle. The BBC always delivers quality products and it doesn’t disappoint here, with a huge depth of source material. Ehle plays Lizzie, a sensitive young woman from humble origins whose mother wants to marry her off to someone from a good family. At a party she meets Mr. Darcy (Firth), a very attractive man but for whom he feels a lot of prejudice because he is apparently very arrogant. Will love overcome pride and prejudice?

9) ‘Emma’ (1996)

Gwyneth Paltrow, Ewan McGregor, Toni Collette, Greta Scacchi, Alan Cumming… Great cast for a new film adaptation of ‘Emma’, just one year after ‘Clueless’, although this one is much more ‘orthodox’. It was the first feature film for Douglas McGrath, who over time filmed things like ‘Lío en La Habana’ or the passable ‘Story of a crime’. The movie is full of funny moments and is very fresh, with Paltrow at her best and in which her soundtrack stands out, which won an Oscar.

10) ‘Pride and Prejudice’ (2005)

Just a decade after the BBC series, it was decided to make a new adaptation of Austen’s best-known novel, now starring a Keira Knightley who was the most of her time and a Matthew Macfadyen who, let’s say it once and for all , made us miss Mr.Darcy-Colin Firth. The film offers a remarkable result; They say that part of the work of adapting the script was carried out by Emma Thompson, but another great part of the credit belongs to the director, Joe Wright (‘Atonement’, ‘The Woman in the Window’), for whom this was his first feature film.

11) ‘Emma’ (2020)

A couple of years ago, another adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel was released in theaters, this time starring Anya Taylor-Joy, in her ‘top’ year in which we also saw her in ‘Lady’s Gambit’. She is, of course, Emma, ​​a beautiful, intelligent and wealthy young woman who, moreover, loves to meddle in the love affairs of her social circle in her boring English town. On the verge of facing the challenges of adult life and leaving adolescence behind, Emma must deal with the consequences of several unlucky pairings, while she discovers her romantic love.

12) ‘Mansfield Park’ (1999)

It is not one of the Jane Austen adaptations preferred by the general public, but precisely because it is not ‘the usual’, it is worth approaching this 1999 film starring Frances O’Connor (‘Warren File: the case Enfield). The actress plays Fanny Price, a young woman who goes to live in Mansfield Park, the home of her rich relatives, where she is always treated badly because of her poor background. But she will fight to get ahead, earn a living as a writer and fall in love with her cousin.

13) ‘Weddings and Prejudice’ (2004)

Can we confirm that ‘Pride and Prejudice’ is Jane Austen’s most adapted book? We confirm. Let’s go now with ‘Weddings and prejudices’, which is the Bollywood version of the essential classic. The protagonist is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is not only one of the most important Indian actresses of all time, but one of the great models of the second half of the 90s and also Miss World 1994. The director is Gurinder Chadha, who also put on behind the camera for the great ‘I want to be like Beckham’.

14) ‘Persuasion’ (2022)

Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson)—a rebellious woman with modern sensibilities—lives with her snooty family on the brink of bankruptcy. When Frederick Wentworth—the handsome man she let slip—reappears in her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart and giving love a second chance. An adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel.

