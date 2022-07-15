The best exercise to stay fit for the rest of your life is the quietest, according to Harvard

There is no doubt that any sport is good but, what if the best exercise to stay fit was also a super calm and relaxed one? It would be everyone’s dream, not having to jump nonstop, lift weights until exhaustion, be hot in the gym…

Well, Harvard has made it happen, because according to one of their publications in the medical journal, it turns out that Tai Chi It is the best thing that can be practiced not only for maintain a good physical conditionbut it is the sport that can be perform even in the most advanced ages and continue to receive your benefits.

Basically, those who practice Tai Chi can stay in shape for the rest of your life, plus, reduce stress and anxiety and spend a few minutes of extreme tranquility and peace. Is there anything better? Probably not.

This ancient martial art has been proven to help improve muscle strength both the upper body and the lower body and even the core. Experts have come to compare the regular practice of Tai Chi with a endurance training.

Also improves flexibility and balancesomething that of course is diminishing over the years, and done more quickly, can even work as aerobic exercise, so it can serve as cardio for those who cannot perform stronger sports. It’s no wonder it’s considered the best fitness exercise, or at least one of them, with so many benefits and the fact that it’s suitable for all ages and situations.

And how neither machines nor equipment nor a specific place are needed to do it, there are no valid excuses for not starting to try it. It is the perfect mix between sport and meditation. Of course you can’t ask for more than that.