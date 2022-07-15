The 9 best Julia Roberts movies to binge watch

Looking for Julia Roberts movies? We bring you a selection of the best! The filmography of one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood It has given a lot to talk about over the years. From her iconic role as Vivian Ward in “Pretty Woman” or her commercial success with “My Best Friend’s Wedding” to her endearing role as a mom in “Extraordinary,” Julia Roberts has delighted us with multiple roles and genres that only confirm that like her, there is only one.

Must-See Julia Roberts Movies

Steel Magnolias (Herbert Ross, 1989)

Julia Roberts shares credits with Dolly Parton and Olympia Dukakis in this comedy/drama that reflects the daily lives of six friends who live in a small town in Louisiana. The film, which adapted a Broadway play, positioned Roberts in the film industry, won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress and earned an Oscar nomination. If you are interested in her beginnings, this is one of the Julia Roberts movies that you have to see yes or yes.

Pretty Woman (Garry Marshall, 1990)

We’re sure you hummed the song!… It took 119 minutes for Vivian Ward to become one of the most iconic characters in the filmography of Julia Roberts. The story of a prostitute who meets a businessman and tastes the sweetness of luxury and love went around the world when it was released in 1990; three decades later it is a success that remains in force. Simply one of the most loved and remembered Julia Roberts films by the public.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (PJ Hogan, 1997)

This is another of the Julia Roberts films that you have to see yes or yes, “My best friend’s wedding” was a resounding commercial success. The romantic comedy that captures a Julia Roberts trying to avoid the wedding of her best friend also featured performances by Cameron Diaz, Dermot Mulroney, Rupert Everett and Rachel Griffiths. Interestingly, the Diana King song “I say a little player (for you)” used in the film became a post-release hit.

Stand by me (Christopher Columbus, 1998)

If you have ever wondered "What is the name of the Susan Sarandon and Julia Roberts movie?", here is your answer. "Stay by my side" tells the story of two women who have to put their differences aside to work together on a difficult family situation. Despite being directed by Chris Columbus, who has hits like "Gremlins" and "My Poor Little Angel," and having grossed more than necessary, the film did not cause a stir among critics.

A Place Called Notting Hill (Roger Michell, 1999)

Nominated for three Golden Globes and two BAFTA Awards, “A Place Called Notting Hill” is actress’s most celebrated romantic comedy, only after “Pretty Woman”. From the chance encounter between bookstore owner William Thacker (Hugh Grant) and Hollywood icon Anna Scott (Julia Roberts), an unlikely romance is born that will keep you glued to the screen. Also, did you know that it is in the Top 10 of the highest grossing movies of 1999 worldwide?

Erin Brockovich (Steven Soderbergh, 2001)

This is THE movie in the Julia Roberts movie catalogue. Film producer Steven Soderbergh adapted the true story of a single mother who finds her way into a small law firm, where she has to fight a case that will change her life. In the film the life of Erin Brockovich changes, but in real life it is that of Julia Roberts who is transformed, because her role It earned her the Golden Globe and the Oscar in the category of Best Actress.

Mona Lisa Smile (Mike Newell, 2003)

Despite not being one of the great favorites in the Julia Roberts film catalog, it is a film that does not go unnoticed. Set in the 50’s, Roberts plays an art history teacher who invites her students to reexamine the role of women in society.. Kirsten Dunst, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Julia Stiles are part of the cast of the film, which marked the “return” of Julia Roberts to the big screen.

Eat Pray Love (Ryan Murphy, 2010)

"Eat, pray, love" is about the journey of self-discovery that Liz Gilbert has to go through after discovering that her life is not the way she would like it to be. Her journey takes her to different parts of the world: Italy, India and Indonesia; but if what you ask is what is the message of "Eat, Pray, Love"this could be: If you are not in harmony with yourself, you will not be able to be in harmony with the rest of the world.

Extraordinary (Stephen Chbosky, 2017)

Perhaps this is not one of the first titles you think of when you have Julia Roberts films in mind, but we cannot deny that it is a magical film. The actress plays the mother of a 10-year-old boy born with a facial deformity who has had more than 20 surgeries and is now struggling to fit in with the school environment… If you feel like crying for a while, this is your movie.

