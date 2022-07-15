The 10 highest-grossing movies of all time

Mexico. Movie lovers surely haven’t missed what are considered the 10 highest grossing American movies of all time. Titanic, The Avengers, Avatar and Jurassic World are part of them.

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Leonardo DiCapri and Kate Winslet are some of the actors who participate in the aforementioned films and are known worldwide and famous for their work in said film productions.

What are considered the 10 highest grossing American films in history are full of action, special effects and stories that have captivated moviegoers around the world.

This would be, then, the Top of the 10 highest grossing American moviesaccording to information in several news portals, to date:

1) Frozen II (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

2) Fast & Furious 7 (Universal Pictures)

3) The Avengers (Marvel Comics)

4) The Lion King – Live Action (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

5) Jurassic World (Universal Pictures)

6) Avengers Infinity War (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

7) Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (Walt Disney Pictures)

8) Titanic (Century Fox Paramount Pictures)

9) Avatar (Century Fox)

10) Avengers: Endgame (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Frozen II premiered in 2019, was widely accepted by the public and managed to collect more than 1.5 billion dollars.

Fast & Furious 7 (Fast and Furious 7), for its part, is a saga made up of a series of action movies and the seventh installment of the saga was released in 2015, despite the fact that it had a low after the death of actor Paul Walker, which occurred in 2013, its collection is 1,516 billion dollars.

Titanic, by Century Fox Paramount Pictures, directed by James Cameron and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, is one of the most recognized films throughout history, released in 1997, It is one of the most awarded at the Oscar Awards. Its collection is 2,201 billion dollars.

Century Fox’s Avatar, released in 2009, wowed viewers in 3D and grossed $2.802 billion.