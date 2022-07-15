Tata Martino will leave El Tri to lead Boca Juniors; insurance in South America

This Thursday the rumor was born that Gerardo Martinotechnical director of the Mexico National Team, will leave the Tricolor after the Qatar World Cup 2022 to get to the bench Boca Juniors.

According to D Sports, the Tata Martino is the chosen one to take the direction of Mouthsince it is currently directed by Hugo Ibarra, interim until the end of the year after the departure of Sebastian Battaglia for being eliminated from Libertadores Cup.

In addition, the Doble Amarilla portal points out that Martino already had the first contacts with the directive of Boca Juniorsone of them with Juan roman riquelme.

It should be noted that the collaborator RECORD, The Sniperhe pointed out in his July 12 column that the plan Gerardo Martino it is not to continue in the Mexican team after Qatar 2022.

The Frank stated that the main reasons were to spend more time with his family in Argentina and for a health issue, since the eye problem is under control and needs rest.

With Mexico, Tata Martino won the gold Cup 2019, but lost the Nations League and another edition of the Gold Cup, both against USA.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: OCHOA: ‘IN THE MEXICAN SELECTION WE ALREADY BECAME THICK SKIN DUE TO PAST WORLD CUP’